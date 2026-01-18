EC upholds nomination of ex-AL leader Abdul Latif Siddiqui for Tangail-4

The Election Commission (EC) today (18 January) upheld the validity of the nomination of Abdul Latif Siddiqui following a hearing at the EC auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Abdul Latif is contesting the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election as an independent candidate from the Tangail-4 constituency.

His nomination had been challenged by Jatiya Party candidate Liaquat Ali, who filed an appeal with the EC questioning Siddiqui’s eligibility.

During the hearing, Liaquat Ali’s lawyer argued that Abdul Latif Siddiqui could not contest the parliamentary election as he was a leader of a banned political party.

Responding to the argument, Election Commissioner Masud said, “The government has banned a political party, but no individual has been banned.”

After hearing submissions from all parties, the EC decided to uphold the validity of Abdul Latif’s nomination.

Meanwhile, hearings on appeals against returning officers’ decisions on nomination papers for the upcoming national election began at around 10am on the final day for appeals.

By 1:30pm, a total of 35 appeals had been heard, with 10 accepted, 18 rejected and 4 remaining pending. The hearings are scheduled to resume at 2:30pm.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/ec-upholds-nomination-ex-al-leader-abdul-latif-siddiqui-tangail-4-1337241