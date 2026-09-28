Container deliveries halted at Ctg Port after clash over gate pass fees

Container deliveries from Chattogram port were suspended this evening (28 September) after transport workers stopped operations following a clash between a trailer workers’ association official and port security personnel over gate pass fees.

The altercation took place around 4pm at Gate No 5 of the port. At least two people, including port security worker Ashikur Rahman, were injured and taken to hospital, workers said.

Following the incident, truck, prime mover and trailer drivers and workers stopped transporting containers through the port, bringing delivery operations to a halt.

Workers alleged that the dispute began over the fee charged for entry passes at the port.

Selim Khan, president of the Prime Movers and Trailers Workers’ Union, said the official fee for a gate pass is Tk57, but workers are being charged Tk80 to Tk100.

He alleged that Moktar Hossain, treasurer of the Trailer Workers’ Association, protested after being charged an additional amount and was assaulted by port security personnel.

“After the incident, we informed the port authorities. They came and proposed resolving the matter. Later, when we all went to Gate No 4, another altercation took place,” Selim said.

“Following this, the transport workers stopped all container deliveries,” he added.

Chattogram port handles at least 5,000 TEUs of containerised cargo deliveries a day, according to port users. Containers unloaded from ships are transported to their destinations by trailers and other cargo vehicles.

The suspension, which began around 4pm, has disrupted the movement of containerised cargo from the port.

Efforts to reach Chattogram Port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not answer repeated calls from The Business Standard.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/container-deliveries-halted-ctg-port-after-clash-over-gate-pass-fees-1556636