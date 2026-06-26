China proposes development of China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor

China has proposed the development of the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor for greater regional connectivity.

The proposal was made during a meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese President Xi Jinping today.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after the four-day visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China beginning June 22, the second leg of the PM’s two-country visit after Malaysia.

Tarique said that China is a great country, holds a significant place in Bangladesh’s foreign policy, and is a valued and trusted partner of Bangladesh.

He was pleased that bilateral relations have been raised to a new level of Bangladesh-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Tarique said under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made great development achievements, and Chinese modernisation is an example for Bangladesh to learn from.

“Bangladesh hopes to strengthen bilateral exchanges between political parties, advance Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance cooperation and exchanges in economy and trade, connectivity, agriculture, technology, green energy, education and health to help Bangladesh achieve modernisation.”

He said Bangladesh is firmly committed to the one-China principle, recognises that Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory, opposes any form of “Taiwan independence,” and firmly upholds the authority of the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The statement says the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping are important to maintaining world peace, development and international fairness and justice.

“Bangladesh fully supports them and is ready to strengthen coordination and collaboration with China on international and regional affairs and uphold the outcomes of the victory of WWII and the UN-centered international order.”

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

This is the first foreign trip of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman after assuming office in February this year, which foreign policy analysts consider signals BNP’s revival of “Look East Policy” though the current government is maintaining a strong relationship with the West.

On Thursday, Tarique Rahman and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang also held a bilateral meeting. The two countries signed 17 instruments including memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

One of the MoUs signed was under China’s flagship Global Development Initiative (GDI), which is considered parallel to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier in 2016, Bangladesh had joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims at connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.

Under the GDI, China will support Bangladesh in health, education, human resources development, and other areas of development.

At the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today, Tarique and Xi Jinping jointly announced the decision to build a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era, elevating bilateral relations to a higher level.

The statement says China supports the new government of Bangladesh in its governance efforts, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to carry out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, further align development strategies and exchange development experience.

China also supports Bangladesh to make sound plans for the orderly cooperation in priority areas, explore cooperation potential in green and low-carbon development, digital economy, information technology, and artificial intelligence, conduct exchanges in healthcare, culture and education and at subnational levels.

It says China also wants to “advance the development of the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor for greater regional connectivity.”

President Xi Jinping noted that China has all along attached great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and stayed true to the policy of good-neighborliness and friendship toward all the people of Bangladesh.

“No matter how the world changes, China will not waver in its commitment to the overall direction of China-Bangladesh friendly relations, and will always be a trustworthy good friend, good neighbour, and good partner of Bangladesh,” said the Chinese president.

“China is ready to work with Bangladesh to increase exchanges of governance experience, enhance ties at all levels, deepen strategic communication, strengthen political mutual trust, and continue to support each other on issues concerning the respective core interests and major concerns of the two countries.”

“It will continue to provide neighbouring countries with new opportunities and fresh dynamism as the country grows,” Xi Jinping said.

The statement said China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Bangladesh within multilateral frameworks including the UN, so as to jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, and better uphold the legitimate rights and common interests of the two countries and the interests of the Global South.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman were present among other leaders of the two countries

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/china-proposes-development-china-myanmar-bangladesh-economic-corridor-4208971