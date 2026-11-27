Morning Briefing — Friday, November 27, 2026

1. World developments

Gulf conflict widens to Kuwait. Two Italian technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia were killed and a Pakistani national and Kuwaiti officer injured when a drone struck an air-defense surveillance facility. Kuwait and Italy attributed the attack to Iran; Tehran denied involvement and offered a joint investigation. ReutersFeed

Why it matters: Direct casualties involving a European country increase diplomatic pressure on Iran and the risk that the regional conflict will draw in additional governments.

Two Italian technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia were killed and a Pakistani national and Kuwaiti officer injured when a drone struck an air-defense surveillance facility. Kuwait and Italy attributed the attack to Iran; Tehran denied involvement and offered a joint investigation. ReutersFeed Direct casualties involving a European country increase diplomatic pressure on Iran and the risk that the regional conflict will draw in additional governments. Saudi refinery attack kills a Nepalese worker. A projectile struck Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, killing one worker, injuring several others and temporarily halting some operations. Saudi Arabia did not identify the attacker in its initial statement, but the Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthis. The 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery’s damage is being assessed. reuters.com

Why it matters: The confirmed disruption—following claimed attacks on Ras Tanura—demonstrates the vulnerability of both Persian Gulf and Red Sea energy infrastructure.

A projectile struck Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, killing one worker, injuring several others and temporarily halting some operations. Saudi Arabia did not identify the attacker in its initial statement, but the Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthis. The 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery’s damage is being assessed. reuters.com The confirmed disruption—following claimed attacks on Ras Tanura—demonstrates the vulnerability of both Persian Gulf and Red Sea energy infrastructure. Ukraine warns of a major Russian winter offensive against its power grid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian preparations for another large-scale strike were nearing completion. Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight, with Ukraine reporting impacts at 20 locations and power-restoration work across six regions. U.S.-mediated negotiations remain deadlocked over territory. apnews.com

Why it matters: A sustained campaign against electricity and heating infrastructure could create a humanitarian emergency as winter intensifies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian preparations for another large-scale strike were nearing completion. Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight, with Ukraine reporting impacts at 20 locations and power-restoration work across six regions. U.S.-mediated negotiations remain deadlocked over territory. apnews.com A sustained campaign against electricity and heating infrastructure could create a humanitarian emergency as winter intensifies. EU leaders fail to agree on Ukraine financing. After more than 12 hours of negotiations, the bloc remained divided over its 2028–2034 budget and a proposed €45 billion ($49 billion) loan for Ukraine’s 2027 economic and military needs. Leaders plan to revisit the issues in December. apnews.com

Why it matters: Delayed financing weakens Kyiv’s planning certainty and exposes widening political divisions inside Europe.

After more than 12 hours of negotiations, the bloc remained divided over its 2028–2034 budget and a proposed loan for Ukraine’s 2027 economic and military needs. Leaders plan to revisit the issues in December. apnews.com Delayed financing weakens Kyiv’s planning certainty and exposes widening political divisions inside Europe. Gaza ceasefire faces a new retaliation risk. Gaza medics said Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people, including Hamas political official and deputy education minister Khaled Abu Nada. Israel described him as a financial operator supporting Hamas’s military capabilities. Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said Palestinian factions would discuss a response. thenews.pk

Why it matters: Three consecutive nights of Israeli strikes and Hamas’s warning of a response increase the possibility of renewed large-scale fighting.

2. South Asia

Bangladesh loses garment orders as wage unrest continues. Factory owners told Reuters that international brands diverted approximately $254 million in orders—nearly one-tenth of monthly volume—from Bangladesh during the first half of November, mostly to India. BGMEA estimates production losses above $400 million. Police used tear gas and sound grenades Thursday when workers protested the newly approved Tk17,000 minimum wage. reuters.com

Why it matters: Temporary diversification could become permanent if buyers conclude that political unrest, energy shortages and rising costs have damaged Bangladesh’s reliability.

Factory owners told Reuters that international brands diverted approximately in orders—nearly one-tenth of monthly volume—from Bangladesh during the first half of November, mostly to India. BGMEA estimates production losses above $400 million. Police used tear gas and sound grenades Thursday when workers protested the newly approved Tk17,000 minimum wage. reuters.com Temporary diversification could become permanent if buyers conclude that political unrest, energy shortages and rising costs have damaged Bangladesh’s reliability. Pakistan hosts Saudi–Turkish collective-defense talks. Senior diplomats and military officials are meeting in Islamabad under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. Turkey completed ratification Friday; discussions will include Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, intelligence sharing and possible military assistance. apnews.com

Why it matters: The arrangement places nuclear-armed Pakistan and NATO member Turkey more directly inside the Gulf security architecture, despite assurances that the pact is defensive.

Senior diplomats and military officials are meeting in Islamabad under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. Turkey completed ratification Friday; discussions will include Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, intelligence sharing and possible military assistance. apnews.com The arrangement places nuclear-armed Pakistan and NATO member Turkey more directly inside the Gulf security architecture, despite assurances that the pact is defensive. India’s Volkswagen dispute could expand across the automobile industry. Volkswagen told an Indian court that Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Kia and other manufacturers use the same component-import model at the center of its $1.2 billion tax dispute. Indian authorities accuse VW of importing nearly complete vehicles as parts at a 10% tariff rather than paying roughly 30% on vehicle kits. reuters.com

Why it matters: If authorities investigate competitors, a dispute involving one company could become a wider foreign-investment and automotive-sector issue.

No comparably consequential, independently confirmed overnight change was identified in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives or Afghanistan.

3. Maritime news

Official reporting contradicts Iran’s description of tanker “mine strikes.” JMIC documented three tankers struck by unknown projectiles during a 17-minute period on November 22 and another outbound tanker hit east of Khasab on November 25. It says 17 tankers have been struck in Hormuz since November 1 and that Iranian claims of mine incidents remain unconfirmed by national authorities. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL

Why it matters: Whether vessels face mines or targeted missiles and drones fundamentally changes navigational precautions, naval countermeasures and insurance assessment.

JMIC documented three tankers struck by unknown projectiles during a 17-minute period on November 22 and another outbound tanker hit east of Khasab on November 25. It says and that Iranian claims of mine incidents remain unconfirmed by national authorities. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL Whether vessels face mines or targeted missiles and drones fundamentally changes navigational precautions, naval countermeasures and insurance assessment. Commercial Hormuz traffic remains extremely low. Only three AIS-visible cargo vessels above 1,000 deadweight tons—all inbound tankers—were recorded transiting during November 22–25. U.S.-assisted passages averaged approximately 32 daily, down from 38 during the preceding period. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL

Why it matters: The figures suggest that much of the remaining movement depends on military coordination, while normal independent commercial transit remains severely constrained.

Only three AIS-visible cargo vessels above 1,000 deadweight tons—all inbound tankers—were recorded transiting during November 22–25. U.S.-assisted passages averaged approximately 32 daily, down from 38 during the preceding period. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL The figures suggest that much of the remaining movement depends on military coordination, while normal independent commercial transit remains severely constrained. UAE imposes restrictions on hazardous-cargo tankers. ADNOC-PPA has barred tankers carrying oil, gas, chemicals and other hazardous cargoes from entering or waiting in its controlled waters unless calling at designated ADNOC terminals. Calling vessels must provide 72 hours’ notice and follow assigned routes. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL

Why it matters: The measure protects port approaches but reduces safe waiting options and increases operational complexity for tanker operators.

ADNOC-PPA has barred tankers carrying oil, gas, chemicals and other hazardous cargoes from entering or waiting in its controlled waters unless calling at designated ADNOC terminals. Calling vessels must provide 72 hours’ notice and follow assigned routes. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL The measure protects port approaches but reduces safe waiting options and increases operational complexity for tanker operators. Houthi threats extend to Saudi Red Sea ports. Following a Saudi-led strike on Hodeidah port, the Houthis warned shipping companies to remove vessels from Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports. JMIC reported no corroborated attack on commercial Red Sea shipping since August 24, but described Bab el-Mandeb as volatile. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL

Why it matters: The threat could deter port calls and raise war-risk premiums even before a merchant vessel is attacked.

Following a Saudi-led strike on Hodeidah port, the Houthis warned shipping companies to remove vessels from Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports. JMIC reported no corroborated attack on commercial Red Sea shipping since August 24, but described Bab el-Mandeb as volatile. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL The threat could deter port calls and raise war-risk premiums even before a merchant vessel is attacked. Hijacked tanker remains unresolved. JMIC reports that the Tanzanian-flagged product tanker Asana, seized July 17 southwest of Mukalla, remains hijacked. JMIC_Advisory_Update_117-26Nov_FINAL

Why it matters: Continued captivity illustrates how regional warfare and weakened coastal security are sustaining piracy and seafarer risks.

4. United States