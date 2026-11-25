Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will hold demonstrations in metropolitan cities except Dhaka tomorrow (25 November) to protest “nationwide acts of sabotage, anarchy, and arson by the ousted Awami League and the government’s failure to maintain law and order.”

In a statement issued today (24 November), Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar called on people to participate spontaneously in the programmes and make them successful.

He said the demonstrations would also be held to press for the implementation of the seven-point demand of the 11-party alliance.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-announces-protests-over-al-violence-1612866