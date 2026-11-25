Leader of the Opposition and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman is greeted by party leaders and activists upon his return to Bangladesh on 24 November 2026 after completing a four-day visit to Australia. Photo: Courtesy

Leader of the Opposition and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman left Sydney for home today (24 November) after completing a four-day visit to Australia, cancelling his planned one-day trip to Malaysia due to an urgent necessity.

In a post on his verified Facebook post, Shafiqur said he had been deeply moved by the warmth and hospitality shown by expatriate Bangladeshis during his visit.

He said expatriate Bangladeshis cherished the country, dreamed of its future and wanted to contribute to its development, adding that Bangladesh had a responsibility to give them and all Bangladeshis living abroad the respect they deserved.

The opposition leader said he suspended the planned one-day trip to Malaysia due to an urgent necessity, expressing hope of meeting expatriate Bangladeshis there in the near future.

During the Australia visit, he attended several receptions, discussion sessions and community gatherings involving expatriate Bangladeshis, professionals, academics and community representatives in Sydney and Canberra.

Leading a delegation, Shafiqur left Dhaka for Australia on 20 November.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/shafiqur-leaves-australia-home-cancels-malaysia-trip-1612946