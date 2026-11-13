Half of Aedes larvae found near homes, DSCC urges public cooperation

A Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) survey found that nearly half of the Aedes mosquito larvae were breeding in areas around residential buildings, raising concern over dengue prevention efforts.

In view of the findings, DSCC Administrator and valiant freedom fighter Md Abdus Salam today urged citizens to share equal responsibility with the city corporation in controlling dengue.

He made the call at a scientific seminar titled ‘Current Trends of Dengue in Bangladesh: Innovative Prevention and Mosquito Control Strategies to Address Public Health Challenges’ at the DSCC Nagar Bhaban auditorium, reports BSS.

DSCC and the Zoological Society of Bangladesh jointly organised the event.

The Administrator said comparative surveys conducted in March and October showed improvements in several previously high-risk wards following special mosquito-control programmes.

However, he said nearly half of the detected larvae were found around residential buildings.

He said DSCC was conducting awareness campaigns through loudspeaker announcements, leaflet distribution and mosque-based initiatives, but awareness alone could not prevent dengue.

Urging citizens to prevent water accumulation on rooftops, courtyards, construction sites and around air-conditioner outlets, he said both the city corporation and residents had equal responsibility in controlling the disease.

Speakers at the seminar urged people to clean their homes and surrounding areas every Saturday and remain vigilant against stagnant water.

Scientific presentations on mosquito life cycles and control strategies were delivered by Prof Dr Kabirul Bashar of Jahangirnagar University, Senior Scientist Dr Shafiul Alam of icddr,b, and Senior Entomologist Md Rezaul Karim Khan of the Directorate General of Health Services.

Zoological Society of Bangladesh President Prof Dr Hamida Khanam chaired the seminar, while DSCC Chief Executive Officer Md Khaybar Rahman attended as a special guest

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/half-of-aedes-larvae-found-near-homes-dscc-urges-public-cooperation