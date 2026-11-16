Zahirul Haque Samchu Dhali had been dead for nearly seven and a half months when police named him among 251 accused in a sabotage case over crude bomb explosions, truck vandalism and an expressway blockade near the Padma Bridge South Toll Plaza on November 9.

The 76-year-old freedom fighter, who was acting president of Kutubpur Union Awami League, was listed as accused number 219.

A resident of Dhalikandi village in Madaripur’s Shibchar upazila, Samchu Dhali died of natural causes on March 29, according to his death certificate.

Shibchar UNO HM Ibne Mizan also confirmed his death after checking official records.

His son, Nazmul Haque Dhali, said his father was accorded state honours at his funeral. He alleged that his father was implicated solely because of his political affiliation and demanded the removal of his name from the accused list.

Case complainant Sub-Inspector Akram Hossain of Padma Bridge South Police Station said he had received the names from higher authorities and included them accordingly.

Officer-in-Charge Md Abdus Salam said the case was filed against 251 named and 600-700 unidentified people under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

He said the allegation concerning the deceased freedom fighter had yet to be investigated and his name would be dropped if the claim was proven.

Advocate Shahidul Islam Sojib of the Shariatpur District Bar Association said, “He is a freedom fighter who fought for the country. Even after death, he was not spared from being accused in a case. This is deplorable.”

The case also named Md Jahangir Hossain, a certificate assistant at the Shariatpur Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The Detective Branch arrested him on November 12 on allegations of financing the sabotage.

Hotelier Sultan Kazi was accused of taking an order for 500 packets of khichuri from AL activists.

According to the case statement, 700-800 people gathered near the toll plaza in Zajira’s Naodoba area around 1:30am on November 9, blocked the expressway, detonated crude bombs and vandalised two trucks, halting traffic between Dhaka and the southwestern region.

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident since November 12.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/freedom-fighter-named-sabotage-case-7-months-after-death-4325021