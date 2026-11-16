Hundreds of Awami League leaders and activists, many carrying wooden poles and oars known locally as “logi-boitha”, take to the streets of Gopalganj town yesterday, chanting slogans in support of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The procession, which began near BSCIC Bridge, breached police barricades and disrupted traffic as activists later set fires on several roads. Photo: Star

Gopalganj town descended into chaos yesterday as supporters of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, many carrying sticks and other local weapons, marched through the district headquarters and vandalised police and public property.

Among the targets were a police armoured personnel carrier (APC), a police box, the July Monument and Hadi Square. Protesters also removed and replaced signboards at several institutions and reopened the local Awami League office.

Later in the day, there were reports of attacks on houses of BNP leaders and activists in other parts of the district.

All activities of the AL and its associated and affiliated organisations were banned last year, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Amid the unrest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were deployed to help maintain law and order in Gopalganj, the home district of ousted prime minister and AL chief Sheikh Hasina.

The government also replaced the district’s top civil and police officials.

Gopalganj DC Md Arif-Uz-Zaman was withdrawn and replaced by Habiganj DC GM Sharfaraz, while Gopalganj SP Md Habibullah was transferred and replaced by Feni SP Pratyush Kumar Majumdar.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Md Arif-Uz-Zaman was withdrawn and replaced by Habiganj Deputy Commissioner GM Sharfaraz, while Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah was transferred and replaced by Feni SP Pratyush Kumar Majumdar.

Witnesses said hundreds of AL leaders and activists began arriving in the town from surrounding areas around 11:00am by motorcycles, vans, buses and trucks.

Around noon, they brought out a procession from the BSCIC Bridge area after breaking through a police barricade. The march moved through Launch Ghat, Women’s College and the Shilpakala Academy area before spreading across different roads in the town. Participants chanted slogans in support of Hasina.

Many carried wooden poles and oars, locally known as “logi-boitha”. Witnesses said activists spray-painted “Joy Bangla” on a police APC and hurled brick chunks at a police box and broke a window near Launch Ghat.

They later removed the nameplate from the main entrance of Gopalganj Government College and replaced it with a banner reading “Government Bangabandhu College”. A signboard at Hadi Square on the campus of Gopalganj Science and Technology University was also removed and replaced with one reading “Muktijuddho Chattar”.

Witnesses said the protesters also reopened the AL office in the town’s Bank Para area.

At several points, activists set fire to tyres and other materials on roads near the old Launch Ghat, Government College and the Press Club, disrupting traffic. Police later extinguished the fires and restored traffic movement. Traffic near Launch Ghat remained suspended for about 40 minutes.

In the evening, at least seven houses belonging to BNP leaders and activists were attacked, according to party leaders.

Among them was the house of Emdad Hossain Mollah, president of the Tungipara municipal BNP, which was looted and set on fire, said Gopalganj district BNP President Sharif Rafiquzzaman.

Tungipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Ayub Ali said police had received information about the incidents and were investigating.

Additional security personnel were deployed across key locations, while intelligence surveillance was stepped up, security officials said.

At a briefing at the Gopalganj Circuit House, Dhaka Range DIG Mostafizur Rahman said 1,350 police personnel had been deployed across the district.

He said patrol teams and strike forces were on standby along the district’s 67km stretch of national highway, while additional personnel had been deployed across all four upazilas and Gopalganj Sadar to protect government installations and maintain public security.

Brig Gen Mahmudul Hasan, commander of the BGB’s Jashore Region, said around 150 BGB members in six platoons had been deployed to help maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

He said the deployment was made under directives from the home ministry.

Besides BGB, members of the police, SRB, APBn, and Ansar were also on the ground, while plans were in place to deploy additional personnel if required, he said.

The unrest followed attacks on BNP and Jubo Dal offices in Tungipara on Saturday night.

According to media reports, the BNP office in Kushli union and several nearby shops at Nilfa Bazar were vandalised and set on fire around 8:00pm. The upazila Jubo Dal office at the Patgati bus stand was also ransacked.

On November 10, AL supporters allegedly set fire to a police vehicle, clashed with law enforcers and blocked roads at several locations in Gopalganj.

In this connection, Moslem Ali, sub-inspector of Tungipara Police Station, filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act accusing 224 named people and around 2,000 unnamed people.

During yesterday’s unrest, Moslem was on duty at the bus station area. At one point, he came under attack and had to be taken to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex, said Tungipara police OC Mohammad Ayub Ali.

Moslem suffered injuries in his head and was released after treatment, said Tungipara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Tanvir Ahmed.

The district also witnessed deadly violence on July 16 last year when clashes between law enforcers and AL supporters surrounding an NCP rally in the town left at least four people dead and dozens injured.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/chaos-gopalganj-al-supporters-go-the-rampage-4324976