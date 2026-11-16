Two passengers were killed and another injured after a bus supervisor and helper allegedly pushed them off a moving bus following a fare dispute in Rangpur’s Taraganj upazila yesterday.

The deceased were Mukul Mia, 30, and Shakil Islam, 28, both construction workers in Cumilla and residents of Charai Khola village in Nilphamari Sadar upazila, police said.

The injured, Atikul Islam, 30, is from the same village.

According to Atikul, witnesses and locals, the three were travelling from Cumilla to Jaldhaka in Nilphamari on a Saimum Paribahan night coach.

Around 8:30am, an argument broke out between the passengers and the bus supervisor and helper over the fare at Jigartal. As the dispute escalated, the two allegedly pushed all three off the moving bus.

Mukul and Shakil died on the spot, while locals rescued Atikul and took him to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex.

Protesting the incident, locals blocked the Rangpur-Saidpur highway, demanding the arrest and exemplary punishment of the bus driver, supervisor and helper.

Around noon, locals detained the driver, Aziz Hossain, 44, and helper Shafiqul Islam Shafik, 35, in Taraganj’s Chikli area and handed them over to police. Both are residents of Dimla upazila in Nilphamari.

Taraganj Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman said police recovered the bodies from the spot and the injured passenger was receiving treatment.

“The detained bus driver and helper have been handed over to Taraganj Police Station,” he said.

Khandaker Mahmud, inspector (investigation) and currently in-charge of Taraganj Police Station, said Kalu Mia, father of one of the deceased, filed a case.

“Two people have been arrested. They are being interrogated,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/accidents-and-fires/news/2-killed-after-being-pushed-bus-rangpur-4325001