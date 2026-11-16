Highlights:

Move aims to attract private investment in key sectors

DFC says it will deepen economic ties and support infrastructure development

US envoy says financing can boost prosperity in both countries

DFC funding will support infrastructure, energy, technology and job creation

Bangladesh has become eligible for financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), opening up opportunities to mobilise private investment for the country’s development projects.

The DFC announced the new eligibility status today (16 November), saying it would help address Bangladesh’s substantial economic development needs by supporting private investment.

“Bangladesh’s eligibility for DFC financing marks an important opportunity to deepen our economic partnership and mobilise private investment that delivers lasting growth. By supporting projects that strengthen critical infrastructure, we can unlock economic opportunity for Bangladesh while advancing US strategic interests,” DFC CEO Ben Black said in a statement.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen said the United States believes promoting open economies and reciprocal trade will spur economic growth in Bangladesh.

He said the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade reflects the US commitment to supporting Bangladesh through this process.

“DFC financing can play an important role in making that vision a reality, spurring further prosperity in both of our countries,” he said.

According to the DFC, its investments in South Asia support energy, critical infrastructure and technology projects that strengthen alliances and protect regional sovereignty.

Expanded access to DFC financing and risk-mitigation tools is expected to help bridge investment gaps and advance projects that might otherwise face financing constraints.

Such investments can support economic growth by developing critical infrastructure, creating jobs, expanding access to essential services and strengthening local businesses, the agency said.

DFC support helps commercially viable, development-focused projects overcome financing constraints and perceived risks that could otherwise deter private investors.

The agency said the Indo-Pacific, home to more than half of the world’s population and some of its fastest-growing economies, offers significant opportunities for strategic US investment.

It added that it remains committed to helping American businesses expand their presence in the region by mobilising private capital, promoting free-market-based economic growth and strengthening US economic partnerships.

The US International Development Finance Corporation is the US government’s international investment arm. It mobilises private capital to advance US foreign policy and economic development objectives.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/bangladesh-becomes-eligible-us-dfc-financing-1604721