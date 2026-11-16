Four infantry divisions of the Bangladesh Army have got new general officers commanding (GOCs) in a reshuffle involving 10 senior officers, according to official orders.

The reshuffle also includes a new director general of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), changes at two military training and strategic studies institutions, and the transfer of two major generals to the foreign ministry for appointment as ambassadors.

Three brigadier generals will be promoted to temporary major general upon assuming their new appointments.

Maj Gen Md Sajedur Rahman, currently serving at the National Defence College, has been appointed GOC of the 7 Infantry Division. Maj Gen Abu Hena Mohammad Razi Hasan, currently at the 7 Infantry Division headquarters, has been appointed GOC of the 55 Infantry Division.

Brig Gen ABM Abdul Batin Imani and Brig Gen Mozammel Hossain, both currently at Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) headquarters, have been appointed GOCs of the 11 and 19 Infantry Divisions, respectively. Both will be promoted to temporary major general upon assuming new posts.

Brig Gen Raju Ahmed, currently at Armed Forces Division, has been appointed Senior Directing Staff (Army) at the NDC. He will also be promoted to temporary major general upon assuming the post.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Towhidul Ahmed, currently at the 11 Infantry Division headquarters, has been appointed DG of Ansar and VDP.

He will replace Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, who has been appointed commandant of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training.

Maj Gen Hussain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, currently at BIPSOT, has been appointed DG of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Hafizur Rahman, currently at 55 Infantry Division headquarters, and Maj Gen Syed Anwar Mahmud, at the 19 Infantry Division headquarters, have been placed under the foreign ministry for appointment as ambassadors.

The officers will assume their new responsibilities in accordance with army regulations. Gazette notifications for the appointments will follow.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/4-infantry-divisions-get-new-gocs-4325026