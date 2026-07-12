Sunday, July 12, 2026

Five rivers flow above danger level as heavy rain inundates Netrokona

bdnews24.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2011-2019: The Bangladesh Chronicle
MORE STORIES

Five sustain critical injuries in Gazipur beating, admitted to DMCH

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

Problems with mega projects

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

200 LP gas cylinders explode in Bogra

bdchronicle -
0