South Africa anti-immigrant protests hit businesses by Bangladeshis

Highlights:

Anti-immigrant protests begin in South Africa on 30 June

Undocumented Bangladeshi fear crackdown

Many Bangladeshi shops already looted

Over 100, 000 Bangladeshis live in the African country

Many Bangladeshis living in South Africa have been forced to temporarily shut their businesses and limit their movements as anti-immigrant protests continue to fuel fear among foreign communities, despite the demonstrations primarily targeting undocumented migrants from neighbouring African countries.

While the protests have largely focused on migrants accused by some South Africans of taking jobs and straining public services, Bangladeshi shop owners say they are also bearing the brunt of the unrest.

Infograph: TBS

Md Amran, a Bangladeshi grocery shop owner in Durban, said he had to keep his business closed for two full days since 30 June and operate only partially on several other days due to security concerns.

“Our shop usually sells goods worth around Tk80,000 a day. Because we had to remain closed for two days and reduce business hours on other days, we suffered significant financial losses,” he told The Business Standard over a mobile phone.

He said the biggest concern was around the nationwide protests on 30 June, but the situation has yet to return to normal.

“Anti-immigrant activities are continuing. Bangladeshi-owned shops, particularly in rural areas, have frequently been looted. The fear among our community remains high,” he said.

According to unofficial estimates, over 100,000 Bangladeshis live in South Africa and most of them run small and medium-sized businesses such as grocery stores and convenience shops.

Many Bangladeshis vacated their shops

Monirul Bhuiyan, a Bangladeshi journalist who has been living in neighbouring Botswana for more than 22 years and regularly travels to South Africa, said he recently visited Johannesburg and surrounding areas, where he witnessed widespread anxiety among Bangladeshi expatriates.

“Several Bangladeshis told me they had removed goods from their shops because of security fears,” he said. “They said many immigrant-owned shops had already been looted, forcing them to suspend business as a precaution.”

The protests are mainly against undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries. However, Bangladeshis are also affected because many of them are undocumented and fear becoming targets, he said.

Anti-immigrant campaign intensifies

According to Al Jazeera, South Africa has witnessed weeks of protests against undocumented migrants, with demonstrators blaming foreign workers for unemployment and pressure on public services.

The South African government has faced criticism for failing to curb xenophobic violence, during which several foreigners have been killed and businesses owned by immigrants have been looted or set on fire, according to the media.

The southern African nation Mozambique said five of its citizens were killed in xenophobic attacks in late May, while Nigeria reported the deaths of two nationals.

Hundreds of Nigerians, along with many other foreign nationals, have reportedly left South Africa amid growing insecurity. Uganda’s High Commission in Pretoria also announced this week that another group of Ugandan nationals had voluntarily returned home.

South Africa has long struggled with violent crime, a challenge that predates the latest wave of anti-immigrant unrest.

Embassy issues security advisory

In response to the worsening situation, the Bangladesh High Commission in Pretoria has urged Bangladeshi nationals to remain vigilant and maintain close contact with the mission and community leaders.

Ahead of the 30 June protests, the mission had launched a dedicated emergency hotline to receive reports of security threats and assist expatriates across South Africa.

The high commission said that information received through the hotline would be shared with the South African police and that it would continue to coordinate with local authorities and Bangladeshi community leaders to enhance the safety of Bangladeshi nationals.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/africa/south-africa-anti-immigrant-protests-hit-businesses-bangladeshis-1485831