Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has claimed to have thwarted an alleged attempt by its Indian counterpart to push-in 13 people including women and children through the Tentulia Upazila border in Panchagarh.

According to the paramilitary force, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was forced to turn them back due to BGB’s resistance on Saturday.

Lt Col Abdullah Mohammad Kayes, commander of Panchagarh-18 BGB Battalion, said the BSF tried to push the 13 people through the area adjacent to border pillar 434/5-S of the Majhipara border outpost (BOP) in the morning.

Locals first noticed the matter and reported it to the BGB, which immediately sent a team to the scene.

Once there, BGB members stopped the attempt to infiltrate and pushed the 13 individuals back to Indian territory from the zero line.

“Currently, there is no presence or movement of any person on the zero line of the border. The situation is normal and BGB surveillance has been strengthened in the entire area,” Lt Col Kayes told reporters in the afternoon.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bsf-says-foiled-push-in-of-13-people-by-bsf-on-panchagarh-border