Expelled Jubo Dal leader Simon placed on 4-day remand over Thursday’s Banglamotor assault

A Dhaka court on Friday placed Ferdous Ahmed Simon, the expelled convener of Hatirjheel thana Jubo Dal, on a four-day remand in an attempted murder case filed over the assault of a 45-year-old man in Banglamotor last night.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ishrat Jahan passed the order after police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, a court official said.

The court also placed Simon’s brother Omar, along with associates Morshed and Shaon, on three-day remand each in the same case.

Earlier in the day, Sohan, the victim, filed the case with Hatirjheel Police Station against Simon and three others.

According to the police forwarding report submitted to the court, Sohan was on his way home when he reached a house in Banglamotor around 7:15pm on Thursday, where the accused allegedly blocked his path.

Simon then allegedly demanded Tk 50,000 from Sohan as extortion. When Sohan refused, Simon allegedly pulled a pistol from the back pocket of his trousers, pointed it at Sohan’s chest and threatened to shoot him.

Simon then allegedly struck Sohan on the head with the butt of the pistol, causing a serious injury, while the other accused allegedly assaulted him indiscriminately, according to the forwarding report.

Sohan’s brother-in-law, Moktar Hossain, 50, and others tried to stop the accused, prompting them to allegedly assault Moktar as well.

Simon allegedly fired three blank shots to create panic. Local people then chased the accused and caught Omar, Morshed and Shaon.

Simon allegedly fired two more blank shots in front of Motahar’s Hotel nearby while trying to flee, but local people caught him too.

Police later arrived and took Simon, Omar, Morshed and Shaon into custody around 8:00pm on Thursday, the forwarding report said.

According to Hatirjheel Police Station, more than 100 locals later gathered outside Simon’s home, chanting slogans and accusing him of extortion. Police and SRB personnel were deployed.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/expelled-jubo-dal-leader-simon-placed-4-day-remand-over-thursdays-banglamotor-assault-4288816