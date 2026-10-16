KSA executes 2 Bangladeshis for ‘immoral act’

Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday after convicting them of what authorities described as an “immoral act” inside a mosque in Makkah.

The Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah said it had not been notified of the executions beforehand and had formally sought acknowledgement from Saudi authorities.

“The consulate was not notified by the Ministry beforehand,” a mission official told The Daily Star via WhatsApp yesterday.

“In this regard, we have submitted a note verbale to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting formal acknowledgement of the matter,” the official said.

The executed Bangladeshis were identified as Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, according to a statement issued on October 14 by the Saudi Ministry of Interior and carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry said Saudi security authorities arrested the two and subsequently brought charges against them following an investigation. They were then referred to a competent court.

According to the ministry, the court found the charges proven and sentenced them to death under ta’zir, a form of discretionary punishment under Islamic law, citing the gravity of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of the time and place.

The verdict became final after being upheld by the relevant authority, and a royal order was issued for its implementation, the statement said.

The executions were carried out in the Makkah region on October 14.

The official statement did not specify the precise nature of the act, identify the mosque or provide details about when the two Bangladeshis were arrested.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/ksa-executes-2-bangladeshis-immoral-act-4300016