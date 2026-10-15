Dengue: 10 die, 1,943 hospitalised in 24 hours

Ten more people died of dengue, taking this year’s death toll to 331, and 1,943 new patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the 24 hours until 8am today (15 October).

According to the daily update from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), two patients died in Chattogram Division, one in Dhaka Division outside the city corporation areas, three in Dhaka North City Corporation, and four in Dhaka South City Corporation.

In September, 148 people died from dengue, the highest monthly death toll recorded so far this year.

From January to May, dengue claimed five lives in total, followed by 13 deaths in June, 36 in July, and 43 in August.

Meanwhile, 1,830 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during the same 24-hour period, taking the total number of recoveries this year to 1,01,031.

The cumulative number of dengue cases reported across the country has now reached 1,07,259.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/health/dengue-10-patients-die-1943-hospitalised-24-hours-1573786