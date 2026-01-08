CID freezes 53 bank accounts of Faisal

The Criminal Investigation Department of the police on Wednesday froze about Tk 65.50 lakh in 53 bank accounts of Faisal Karim Masud, the prime accused in the case filed over killing of Inquilab Mancha convener Sharif Osman Hadi.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz issued the order on Wednesday following an application from the CID.

Bench assistant of the court Riaz Hossain said that CID sub-inspector Abdul Latif applied for freezing the bank accounts.

The petition stated that an investigation into money laundering allegations was under way against Faisal and other individuals and organisations involved with him.

Earlier, in December 2025, the Central Intelligence Cell of the National Board of Revenue froze all the bank accounts of Faisal and his IT company Apple Soft IT Limited.

The police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 17 people in the case over Hadi’s killing.

The charge sheet named Bangladesh Chhatra League’s former activist Faisal Karim Masud and his associate and Juba League activist Alamgir Sheikh for their direct involvement in the killing, and Juba League’s Pallabi thana unit former president and Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No 6 former councillor Taijul Islam Chowdhury Bappi for guiding the two men in carrying out the murder.

Among the 17 accused, the police have yet to arrest five individuals, including the three men.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police on December 28 said that prime suspect Faisal and his associate Alamgir had fled to India’s Meghalaya.

Hadi was shot in the head from a close range from a motorcycle in Dhaka on December 12, 2025, while he was conducting a campaign as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the next general election.

He was later flown to Singapore where he died in a hospital on December 18.