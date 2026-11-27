Detectives picked him up from his house in Oxygen last night

Detective Branch (DB) detained the general secretary of the Chattogram North district Awami League, whose activities are banned, in Chattogram last night.

Sheikh Ataur Rahman, 68, also the former president of Mirsharai upazila unit AL, was picked up from his house in the city’s Oxygen around 11:00pm, confirmed Farida Yasmin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirsharai Police Station, to The Daily Star.

The OC also said Ataur is accused in three cases filed with Mirsharai Police Station on charges of sabotage and disrupting law and order.

Source: The Daily Star