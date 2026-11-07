BNP to bring out rally today amid political tensions

Amid renewed political tensions, labour unrest in the garment sector and Sheikh Hasina’s announcement that she plans to return to Bangladesh in December, the ruling BNP is preparing to demonstrate its organisational strength through rallies across the country on National Revolution and Solidarity Day today (7 November).

The party sees the programme as an opportunity to mobilise its activists, display its public support and signal its ability to maintain a strong presence on the streets amid growing friction with the 11-party alliance opposition.

The main rally will begin at 3pm in front of the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, led by BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and end at Manik Mia Avenue.

District and metropolitan units will also hold rallies nationwide today, followed by rallies at thana and upazila levels tomorrow.

On 26 October, Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi held a joint meeting with the party’s joint secretaries general, Dhaka Metropolitan BNP leaders and representatives of its associate and affiliate organisations. They were instructed to make extensive preparations.

Dhaka Metropolitan BNP subsequently held organisational meetings at thana and ward levels, assigning teams to coordinate preparations in their respective areas.

BNP had not held a major street programme since forming the government in February.

The party is therefore treating this year’s rally not only as an observance of the day but also as an opportunity to energise its activists and demonstrate organisational unity and street presence to rival political forces.

Tanveer Ahmed Robin, member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, told TBS that the party remained organisationally strong and prepared to respond to any national situation.

“The BNP is the country’s largest political party. When any political party holds a rally or gathering, a message is also conveyed to the people at the national level. We were organisationally strong, and we still are,” he said.

He added that the party would be ready to respond to any situation involving Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League or opposition groups.

“We do not believe Sheikh Hasina will return. If she does, the people of the entire country will deal with her. We too will be there as part of the people of Bangladesh.”

Tanveer Ahmed Robin, member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP

Political tensions have risen in recent weeks over several issues, including statements and programmes by the 11-party alliance.

Hasina’s announcement about a possible return has also added to political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, have staged flash mobs, with crude bomb explosions reported during some processions.

“We do not believe Sheikh Hasina will return. If she does, the people of the entire country will deal with her. We too will be there as part of the people of Bangladesh,” Robin said.

Robin also criticised opposition parties for launching programmes against the government less than a year after it took office.

“They have gone crazy for power. They are talking nonsense…staging programmes like long marches for no reason. They are not reaping any benefit from doing these things,” he added.

Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna alleged that groups seeking to rehabilitate the Awami League had aligned with Jamaat, the National Citizen Party (NCP) and other factions.

He said the BNP was monitoring the situation and would remain on the streets.

“In any difficult situation, BNP always stands by the people. The BNP’s role in protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty is always pro-people,” he said.

Munna said activists were enthusiastic about today’s rally and that Jubo Dal would ensure a strong turnout.

BNP’s seven-day programme

The BNP is observing National Revolution and Solidarity Day through a seven-day programme from 5 to 11 November.

Alongside the main rally, the party will hoist national and party flags at its central and local offices at 6am today.

At 11am, Tarique Rahman and senior party leaders will lay wreaths at the mausoleum of former president Shaheed Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

The party’s associate and affiliate organisations are also holding separate programmes, including discussion meetings, cultural events and a photography exhibition by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at Dhaka University today.

The BNP observes 7 November as National Revolution and Solidarity Day, marking the political and military upheavals of 1975 that brought a major shift in state power and political dynamics.

The day also holds significance in the political rise of party founder Ziaur Rahman. The BNP presents it as a symbol of national unity, solidarity and the defence of independence and sovereignty.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-bring-out-rally-today-amid-political-tensions-1595096