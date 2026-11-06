BNP betrayed the July uprising and referendum verdict: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam speaks to journalists at the Zila Parishad Hallroom in Gaibandha on Friday morning (6 November), Photo:UNB.

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has accused the BNP of betraying the mass uprising and the verdict of the referendum.

He made the remarks during an exchange of views with journalists at the Zila Parishad Hallroom in Gaibandha today (6 November) morning, ahead of an NCP regional coordination meeting.

“We believe the BNP government is still in power by force. In the past, we have seen many people hold power through force, but they could not remain in power,” Nahid said.

He said the NCP was carrying out programmes ahead of the local government elections and had made all-out preparations to participate in the polls.

“We are holding these exchanges with journalists as part of our preparations. You cannot remain in power for long by force. If they want to stay in power for five years, they must implement the verdict of the referendum and the July Charter,” he said.

Nahid said the public should examine who had created disunity in the country.

“Since 5 August those who have spoken only about their own positions and coming to power, but have not thought about changing the country or carrying out reforms, are the ones who have created disunity. Now they are talking about national unity when they cannot confront the Awami League,” he said.

The NCP convener said his party had driven the fascist government from power, banned it and brought it to face justice, describing these steps as outcomes of the student movement.

“But what steps has the BNP taken so far against the fascist Awami League? The BNP has taken steps to rehabilitate the Awami League. We saw this before the election and are still seeing it. There is an understanding between the BNP and the Awami League. We urge the BNP to move away from this position,” he said.

Nahid said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had made a mistake by allowing the Awami League to return to politics, for which the BNP had to pay a price.

“Tarique Rahman had to spend 16 years abroad, while Begum Khaleda Zia spent years in prison, where her life was gradually exhausted. If the BNP does not learn from that experience, I cannot say what the consequences will be,” he said.

After the exchange of views with journalists, Nahid joined a regional coordination meeting at the Zila Parishad auditorium to review organisational progress and formulate plans for the local government elections.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-betrayed-july-uprising-and-referendum-verdict-nahid-islam-1594766