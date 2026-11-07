Nat’l Revolution and Solidarity Day: PM leads rally on foot from Naya Paltan to Manik Mia Avenue

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman walks alongside party leaders and activists during a rally marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day, from Naya Paltan to Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on 7 November 2026. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman joined a rally on foot from Naya Paltan to Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka today (7 November), marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Tarique arrived at a temporary stage in front of the BNP central office around 3pm and inaugurated the party’s rally. He then addressed the gathering before joining the procession on foot, reports BSS.

Party leaders and activists began arriving in Naya Paltan in small processions from around noon. By afternoon, thousands had gathered in the area stretching from Kakrail intersection to Fakirerpool, turning the streets into a sea of people.

Many carried Bangladesh’s national flags and placards bearing portraits of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, former prime minister Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. Supporters were also seen wearing colourful caps and T-shirts.

Photo: TBS

In his speech at the temporary stage, the prime minister reminded the gathering that the people of Bangladesh had defeated similar forces in the past, saying students and people had achieved more than merely restoring the country’s independence and sovereignty.

“The people drove out that autocracy and its conspirators from the country. Just as that evil force was defeated on November 7, 1975, it was defeated again on August 5, 2024, through a movement involving people from all walks of life,” he said.

He, however, warned that a group was once again engaged in conspiracies, as it had done in the past, seeking to undermine Bangladesh’s sovereignty and revive the ‘Ami-Dummy’ election system.

“This opportunity will not be given again,” he said.

“A nation that brought about 1971, carried out the Sepoy-People’s Revolution of 1975 and staged the Student-People’s Mass Uprising of 2024 cannot be suppressed through conspiracies,” he added.

Midway through his speech, Tarique led the gathering in chanting the slogan: “Not Delhi, not Pindi, not any other country. Bangladesh first, Bangladesh for all.”

“Let us begin our revolution today,” he declared.

A temporary stage set up in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan ahead of the rally marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day on Saturday (7 November 2026). Photo: TBS

Following the speech, Tarique joined the procession on foot, exchanging greetings with people along the route. Cabinet members and party leaders from different levels also walked alongside him.

The procession started from the BNP central office and moved through Kakrail, past the Chief Justice’s residence, Hare Road, Minto Road, the Hotel InterContinental intersection, Banglamotor and Farmgate before reaching Manik Mia Avenue in front of parliament.

The procession reached Manik Mia Avenue around 4:30pm, where the prime minister delivered his concluding speech.

Among those accompanying the prime minister were BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed; Standing Committee members and Prime Minister’s Adviser Mirza Abbas, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Children Affairs Minister AZM Zahid Hossain, Salahuddin Ahmed, Amanullah Aman and Farhad Halim Donar.

Also present were BNP Vice-Chairman and Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Vice-Chairman and Chief Whip of Parliament Nurul Islam Moni, BNP Chairman’s Adviser and Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam, BNP Joint Secretary General and MP Khairul Kabir Khokon, Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Treasurer and Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashiduzzaman Millat, and Publicity Secretary and Fisheries and Livestock State Minister Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

Leaders and activists from BNP’s Dhaka North and South units and different units across Dhaka division also took part in the rally.

The BNP also held processions in different districts and metropolitan cities across the country today.

Processions will be organised at thana and upazila levels tomorrow.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/national-revolution-and-solidarity-day-tarique-led-bnp-procession-begins-naya