Ishraque vows to continue his fight against drugs

BNP lawmaker Ishraque Hossain speaks at a seminar on drug control organised by Debate for Democracy at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Friday (6 November). Photo: UNB

BNP lawmaker Ishraque Hossain today (6 November) vowed to continue his fight against drugs, saying that anyone involved in drug peddling has no right to do politics.

“No person involved in the drug trade has any right to do politics. If any politician is involved in drug peddling, their true face should be exposed, and they must be brought to justice. My fight against drugs will continue,” he said.

Ishraque, who stepped down as a state minister last month after a video showing him brandishing firearms during an anti-drug drive went viral on social media, made the remarks while addressing a seminar in the capital.

Debate for Democracy arranged the seminar on ‘challenges and ways forward in controlling drugs’ at the CIRDAP auditorium, said press release.

The BNP lawmaker alleged vested quarters operate in drugs hotspots by falsely claiming affiliation with the ruling political party.

He also alleged that drugs were being spread across the country through various ways from border areas, with some reputed transport companies reportedly involved in the trade.

Ishraque said a group is trying to destroy society and the nation by spreading drugs through exploitation of geopolitics in a planned way.

He also linked drug addiction to heinous crimes, citing the murders of child Ramisa and Oishee case as examples of brutal killings associated with the adverse effects of drugs.

The former state minister called for collective efforts by families, society and the state to build resistance against drugs.

Hassan Ahamed Chowdhury Kiron, in his keynote paper, said the easy availability of drugs was one of the major reasons behind their growing spread in Bangladesh.

Cannabis, yaba and various expensive drugs were now readily available, with yaba spreading from cities to villages and neighbourhoods like an epidemic, he said, adding that even drugs were being delivered to homes through online orders.

Kiran observed that drug users, carriers and small-scale traders were often arrested during anti-drug drives, while the masterminds usually remained beyond the reach of law.

Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control Md Hasan Maruf, Psychiatry Professor Dr MA Mohit Kamal, Ekattor Television Head of News Shah Azizur Rahman Kiran, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Professor Dr Tajul Islam Chowdhury Tuhin, State University of Bangladesh Debating Society President Md Munna Husain and Eden Mohila College debate team leader Masnun Nabila Alam also spoke at the seminar moderated by former national debater Md Kawsar Alam.

Source : https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ishraque-vows-continue-his-fight-against-drugs-1594851