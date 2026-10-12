Bangladesh U-19 women reach tri-series final in Pakistan

Bangladesh Under-19 women’s cricket team has confirmed their place in the final of the tri-nation series after thrashing the hosts Pakistan by 32 runs at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad today(11 October).

Bangladesh posted 136-5 in 20 overs after batting first. Sadia Islam was instrumental in amassing challenging total by smashing a fluent 28 ball-44 runs knock.

Sadia struck three fours and two sixes to lead Bangladesh’s batting while Shirina Khatun contributed 32 off 40 balls to complement her effort.

Nishita Akhtar Nishi scored run-a-ball-20. Sadia Akhtar added a quickfire 14 off just seven balls towards the end of the innings.

In reply, Pakistan struggled against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling and managed 104-9 in 20 overs.

Opener Ravail Farhan offered some resistance with 36 off 26 balls, while Aksha scored 23 off 32 deliveries and Rozina made 13 off 16 balls. However, Pakistan failed to build substantial partnerships and fell short of the target.

Farzana Yasmin led Bangladesh’s bowling attack with three wickets, while Nishita Akhtar Nishi claimed two. Afrin Mim, Aparna Das Tithi and Jannatul Ferdousi took one wicket each.

With the victory, Bangladesh moved to the top of the points table with six points to secure their place in the final, where they will face Sri Lanka.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-u-19-women-reach-tri-series-final-pakistan-1569626