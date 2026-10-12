Bangladesh close in on victory against Afghanistan in one-off Test

Wicket-keeper batter Liton Das struck a sublime century as Bangladesh closed in on a victory against Afghanistan in the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Sheikh Jayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (12 October).

Liton who hit 102 off 117, including 14 boundaries was instrumental in helping Bangladesh set an improbable 479-run target for Afghanistan. No team in Test cricket’s 150-year history won any Test game, chasing more than 418 runs.

However, to make the matter worse, Bangladesh reduced Afghanistan 132-3 at stumps on Day 4, still leaving them a requirement of 347 runs on Day 5, the final day of the game.

Opener Sediqullah Atal was batting on 35 with Hashmatullah Shahidi on 19 when the bails were drawn. Skipper Rahmat Shah who hit 105 not out in the first innings, scored 51 to hold the Afghan innings after Bangladesh left them 28-2.

Ebadot who ended the day with 2-32, following his 4-56 in the first innings, dismissed Rahmat to give Bangladesh a full control of the game.

After his record-breaking five-wicket haul that included a hat-trick, Hasan Mahmud so far took one wicket in the second innings.

Earlier, resuming at 223-6, Bangladesh lost only the wicket of Liton, before declaring the second innings at 372-7.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten on 52. Liton and Miraz put on 149 runs for the seventh wicket before the partnership was broken by Mohammad Saleem who dismissed Liton.

The declaration came just after the dismissal of Liton. Earlier, on Day 3, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hammered 82 while veteran Mushfiqur Rahim scored 81 to shape Bangladesh’s innings.

Saleem, Zia-ur-Rahman and Yamin Ahmadzai took two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 346 in the first innings before a sublime bowling effort of Hasan Mahmud including a hat-trick saw Bangladesh wrapped up Afghans for 240 and earn a massive 106-run lead.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-close-victory-against-afghanistan-one-test-1570841