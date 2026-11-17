Bangladesh has abstained from voting on a UN resolution calling for a global moratorium on the use of the death penalty.

Bangladesh was among 16 countries that abstained from the vote, while 133 countries voted in favour and 33 opposed the resolution, UNB reports.

India was among the 33 countries that voted against the resolution. Other countries opposing it included Bahrain, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Titled “Moratorium on the Use of the Death Penalty”, the resolution was tabled by Mexico and approved by the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on November 13.

According to the UN, the vast majority of countries worldwide have either abolished the death penalty or introduced a moratorium on its use.

The UN said the death penalty does little to deter crime or deliver justice for victims, adding that it has no place in the 21st century.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-abstains-from-un-vote-on-global-death-penalty-moratorium