The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought Interpol red notices against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and three members of her family – her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and niece Tulip Siddiq – in connection with corruption allegations.

ACC Secretary Md Saidur Rahman Khan disclosed the development today (17 November), saying the commission has also frozen movable and immovable assets worth Tk1,062 crore belonging to Hasina and her family.

So far, the ACC has filed 24 cases against Hasina and her family members. Investigations are ongoing in 17 cases, while charge sheets have been submitted to court in the remaining seven, Khan said.

Verdicts have also been delivered in six cases relating to plot allocations in Purbachal.

Repatriation efforts through Interpol

The ACC said applications for Interpol red notices against accused individuals living abroad were sent through the ministries of foreign affairs and home affairs to initiate the process of bringing them back to Bangladesh through legal channels.

However, the commission could not specify when the individuals might be returned.

Asked whether a red notice could be issued against Tulip Siddiq, a British lawmaker and former UK minister, Saidur said the application has been submitted in accordance with the commission’s procedures. Further steps would depend on the home ministry and the relevant Interpol authorities.

Assets frozen, more traced abroad

According to the ACC, the assets frozen during the investigations include 60 kathas of land in Purbachal, a luxury house in Baridhara, nine high-end flats and 204.40 decimals of land. Immigration blocks have also been imposed on 15 individuals connected to the cases.

The commission has also traced additional assets belonging to Joy in the United States.

Saidur said the ACC had sent a letter to the relevant US authorities seeking detailed information about those assets.

The commission has assigned separate investigating and follow-up officers to prioritise the cases and is regularly reviewing the progress of the investigations.

Rather than increasing the number of cases, the ACC is focusing on collecting evidence, data and documents to ensure its allegations can be effectively presented and sustained in court, it said.

37 more cases under consideration

The ACC has received 19 complaints against Hasina and her family members. Of these, seven have been resolved through the filing of cases, while inquiries or investigations into the remaining 12 are ongoing.

An ACC official said some of the complaints could be divided into separate cases. The commission has preliminarily identified allegations that could lead to another 37 cases.

However, the final number of cases cannot be determined until the investigations are completed, the official said, adding that the figure could increase or decrease depending on whether the allegations are substantiated.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/corruption/acc-seeks-interpol-red-notices-hasina-joy-putul-and-tulip-siddiq-1605371