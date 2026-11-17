The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Monday announced that projects in Bangladesh are now eligible for DFC financing.

Bangladesh’s new eligibility status creates an important opportunity for DFC to help address the country’s substantial economic development needs by mobilising private investment.

“Bangladesh’s eligibility for DFC financing marks an important opportunity to deepen our economic partnership and mobilise private investment that delivers lasting growth. By supporting projects that strengthen critical infrastructure, we can unlock economic opportunity for Bangladesh while advancing U.S. strategic interests,” said DFC CEO Ben Black in a statement.

U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen said the United States believes that promoting open economies and reciprocal trade will spur economic growth in Bangladesh, and the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade is their public commitment to supporting Bangladesh through this process.

“DFC financing can play an important role in making that vision a reality – spurring further prosperity in both of our countries,” he said.

DFC’s investments in South Asia serve as a stabilising force by supporting energy, critical infrastructure, and technology projects that strengthen our alliances and protect the region’s sovereignty.

Expanded access to DFC financing and risk-mitigation tools will help bridge critical investment gaps and advance projects that might otherwise face financing constraints.

These investments will spur economic growth by developing critical infrastructure, creating jobs, expanding access to essential services, and strengthening local businesses.

DFC’s support is valuable in helping commercially viable, development-focused projects overcome financing constraints or perceived risks that would otherwise deter private investment.

Home to more than half the world’s population and some of its fastest-growing economies, the Indo-Pacific offers significant opportunities for strategic U.S. investment.

DFC said it remains committed to helping American businesses expand their presence in the region, mobilizing private capital to advance economic growth rooted in free-market principles and strengthening U.S. economic partnerships.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is the international investment arm of the United States Government and central to U.S. economic statecraft.

DFC mobilizes private capital to advance U.S. foreign policy and economic development.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-becomes-a-dfc-eligible-country