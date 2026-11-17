Bangladesh entered the nuclear power generation era today (17 November) as the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant began supplying 350MW of electricity to the national grid on a trial basis for the first time.

The unit started feeding electricity into the grid at 3:16pm in the presence of Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam, according to a press release.

The initial grid connection is scheduled to continue for around 8–10 hours, during which engineers will monitor the performance and stability of the plant’s turbine, generator and systems responsible for synchronising its operations with the national grid.

Following this initial supply, the unit will be disconnected for further technical tests. It will be reconnected after an interval of around 28 hours for another 4–6 hours to complete additional technical and operational checks, the release said.

The grid connection marks a phase in the plant’s gradual testing process, aimed at increasing the first unit’s generation capacity. It does not mean the plant has entered commercial operation.

Over the coming months, the reactor, turbine, generator, other key equipment and automated control systems will undergo tests to assess their performance and operational reliability. The unit may be temporarily shut down at different stages to facilitate these tests, with electricity generation and supply adjusted accordingly.

Electricity generated during this period will be supplied to consumers. However, the plant will not be able to guarantee an uninterrupted and stable baseload supply while testing continues, the release added.

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), which operates the national grid, will take necessary measures to maintain grid stability during fluctuations in the plant’s output, it said.

Once the initial technical tests are completed successfully, the plant will require approval from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) to proceed to the next stage of trial operation.

Under an agreement with the Russian contractor, the first unit will undergo a 10-month trial operation before beginning commercial electricity generation at full capacity, the press release said.

The Rooppur plant has two units, each with a generation capacity of 1,200MW, giving it a combined capacity of 2,400MW.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/energy/rooppurs-first-unit-begins-trial-supply-350mw-national-grid-1605311