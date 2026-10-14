30 Bangladeshis lured to Russia with job offers, 17 killed on first day of deployment in war with Ukraine: SRB

SRB-10 Battalion Commander Additional DIG Md Asaduzzaman speaks at a press briefing at the force’s media centre in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on 14 October 2026. Photo: TBS

A human trafficking ring allegedly lured 30 Bangladeshis to Russia with promises of construction jobs, then forced them to join the Russian military after confiscating their passports and mobile phones.

After just 21 days of training, they were deployed to the Russia-Ukraine warfront, where at least 20 have died in drone strikes — including 17 who were killed on the first day, according to preliminary findings by the Special Response Battalion (SRB).

The SRB has arrested two alleged ringleaders in the case – Mizanur Rahman, 55, founder of Jabale Nur International, and Abu Taher, alias Lentu, 50. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the trafficking ring.

SRB-10 Battalion Commander Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md Asaduzzaman disclosed the information at a press conference at the force’s media centre in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar today (14 October).

The SRB’s preliminary investigation found that the Bangladeshis were sent to the battlefield without adequate military training or preparation. It suspects they may have been used as a form of “bait” to identify enemy positions.

According to the SRB’s assessment, drone strikes on the Bangladeshis may have enabled opposing forces to determine the attackers’ positions and distance.

30 people recruited under construction job promises

According to SRB, at least 30 Bangladeshis were taken to Russia on 7 May this year through three companies named Jabale Nur, RS International, and TS Group. Each person was charged an average of around Tk10 lakh on the promise of jobs at construction companies.

However, upon arriving in Russia, their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, and they were handed over to the Russian military. After just 21 days of military training, they were deployed to various areas to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to preliminary findings.

At the press conference, Asaduzzaman said, “Those taken from Bangladesh were not qualified for warfare. They had no physical, tactical or military training for combat.”

“What we have understood is that they were sent to the battlefield as a kind of bait to identify the opposing side’s positions. When the opposing side [Ukraine] launches drone attacks on them, that country [Russia] can identify the enemy’s positions,” he said.

17 reportedly killed on the first day

According to the SRB’s preliminary findings, the Bangladeshi nationals were deployed across three sections of the battlefield — the front line, middle, and rear. Seventeen of them were killed in drone strikes on the very first day, and information about the deaths of three more at different times was received later.

The day when 17 were killed was not shared at the press conference.

In total, the SRB has preliminarily confirmed the deaths of 20 of the 30 Bangladeshis who were lured to Russia.

However, detailed information about the recovery of the victims’ bodies or their identification was not shared at the press conference.

According to SRB’s findings, of the survivors, two returned to Bangladesh with injuries, while another two are receiving treatment at a hospital in Moscow. The remaining six are still on the battlefield.

Russian man, Kyrgyz woman linked to trafficking ring

The SRB said it has found information linking a Russian man named Igor and a Kyrgyz woman named Julia to the human trafficking ring, alongside its Bangladeshi members. Efforts are also underway to arrest another member of the ring, Mostafizur.

The force’s investigation also found that Bangladeshis were not the only ones recruited into the war in Russia this way, and people from various countries were also recruited.

SRB official Asaduzzaman said the Bangladeshi nationals taken to Russia came from Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Jamalpur, Pabna, Chapainawabganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, and Gazipur.

He said most of the victims came from poor families who had borrowed money to go abroad. Families of those who sold land and other assets or borrowed money in hopes of a better life are now facing uncertainty.

He urged people to verify the legitimacy of the relevant companies before making payments for overseas job offers and travelling abroad.

How injured Rajon returned home

According to the SRB, Rajon Hossain from Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, is one of the two Bangladeshis who were forced to take part in the war but managed to return home with injuries.

Rajon Hossain. Photo: Courtesy

According to the case details provided by the SRB, the 21-year-old paid Tk8.25 lakh before he was sent to Russia on the promise of a construction job. After arriving in the country on 7 May, he, along with other Bangladeshis, was forced to join the Russian military. Following military training, he was deployed to the front line.

Rajon suffered a fractured pelvic bone in a drone strike and lost strength in the lower half of his body. He then crawled for nearly four kilometres to reach a camp.

At the press conference, SRB officials said Rajon struggled for four days while injured before reaching a hospital for treatment. After a long time, he managed to flee the battlefield and returned to Bangladesh on 23 August with assistance from the embassy.

His family members alleged that when they demanded compensation after Rajon came home, Jabale Nur founder Mizanur verbally abused them, attempted to assault them, and threatened to kill them.

Based on a complaint filed by Rajon’s father, a case was filed at Kaliganj Police Station under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Act.

An SRB-10 team conducted an operation based on a requisition submitted by the case investigation officer on 13 October, and arrested Mizanur in the Atail area under Nagarkanda Police Station in Faridpur.

Accused Mizanur, Abu Taher. Photo: Courtesy

On the same day, SRB-6 arrested Abu Taher from Kaliganj.

According to the SRB’s preliminary findings, Mizanur, Lentu, and other members of the trafficking ring acted in collusion to send Bangladeshis to Russia by luring them with promises of high-paying jobs.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/30-bangladeshis-lured-russia-job-offers-traffickers-20-killed-war-srb-1572596