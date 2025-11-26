Workers, left alliance stage symbolic blockade at Chattogram Port protesting foreign lease of terminals

Workers and Left Democratic Alliance leaders hold a symbolic blockade at Chattogram port’s entry points, protesting the lease of Laldia, Pangaon, and New Mooring terminals on 26 November 2025. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Leaders of the Left Democratic Alliance and workers staged a symbolic blockade at two main entry points of Chattogram Port today (26 November), protesting the lease of Laldia and Pangaon terminals to foreign companies and the plan to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).

Several hundred workers joined the programme under the “Sramik Karmachari Oikkya Parishad” banner. It began at 10am at Boropol on the port connecting road and on Toll Road.

Protesters said their demonstration will continue until 1pm.

Speakers at the gathering said 93% of the country’s import and export trade is handled through Chattogram Port. They warned that since Bangladesh has only one major port, foreign control would put the economy at risk.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Council leader SK Khoda Toton said the port is currently operating at one and a half times its capacity.

He said it earned more than its target last year and gave Tk1 lakh to each worker. Toton questioned why such a profitable port should be leased out.

Despite the blockade announcement, workers stood with banners on one side of the roads without disrupting traffic.

Law enforcement personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward situation.]

Another leader, Fazlul Kabir Mintu, said they have been peacefully protesting for six months, but the government is not responding. ]

He said the port authority informed them that it is a high-level government decision.

Mintu added that today’s programme is symbolic and aims to send a message.

If the NCT lease process is not cancelled, they will go for tougher action, such as strikes, he warned.