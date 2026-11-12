230 families left homeless in Dhalpur eviction

Ninety-five-year-old Fulbanu (right) sits with her daughter, Manowara Begum, amid the rubble of their demolished home. PHOTO: TOUSIF KAIUM

On November 4, 75-year-old Sokhina Begum was trying to sell debris from her demolished home to earn some money. Her house had been razed three days earlier, and she managed to raise just Tk 3,500 by selling what she could salvage.

Sokhina said she had lived in the area for 36 years after being relocated from Jasim Uddin Road in Kamalapur, along with several hundred others, during the tenure of former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

“I spent Tk 70,000 rebuilding my house after it was demolished earlier during the tenure of former DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh,” she said.

Living alone, she makes and sells clay stoves to earn a living, despite having a broken hand. Her son and daughter have been living in their village home for the past decade.

“I feel helpless. I don’t know where to go,” she said.

Like Sokhina, around 230 families have been left homeless following the demolition of their houses at Dhalpur City Polli. Residents alleged that the eviction was carried out despite a High Court ruling directing the authorities not to evict them until proper rehabilitation arrangements were made.

Many of the affected families, most of them economically disadvantaged, said they had lived in the settlement for decades. They appealed to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the government to intervene and ensure their rehabilitation.

When these correspondents visited the area on November 4, they found dozens of families living under the open sky.

Fulbanu, 95, said her family had lived in the settlement since being allotted a house during Ershad’s tenure.

“I support my family by collecting scrap materials and begging. Now I am living under the open sky after the city corporation demolished our house,” she said.

She alleged that they had received no prior notice and could not salvage their furniture and other belongings.

“How will we live? Where will we go?” she asked.

Her daughter, Manowara Begum, said the family had been allotted the house for 99 years after being relocated from the TTP Para slum in Kamalapur to what was then a marshy area.

Mohammad Nur Jamal Haque, founding secretary of the Light of Justice Society, said the organisation filed a writ petition in 2024 on behalf of elderly women and other vulnerable residents following the political changeover on August 5, 2024.

He said the HC had issued a rule directing the authorities not to evict the residents until they were rehabilitated.

According to Haque, residents informed the organisation on October 31 that they had received a verbal notice giving them 24 hours to vacate the area.

The next morning, representatives visited the Dhaka South City Corporation office, where an official from its estate department denied plans for any eviction drive, he said.

However, they later found an eviction drive underway, allegedly led by Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, deputy commissioner of the Wari zone, along with an executive magistrate and more than 100 police and Special Reserve Force personnel.

Haque said representatives, including the organisation’s president, Afsan Rahman, showed the authorities a copy of the court order and urged them to stop the operation.

“Although the demolition was initially halted after a few shops were removed, it resumed the following day,” he alleged.

He said the Wari zone deputy commissioner described the operation as an anti-drug drive, while DSCC officials denied involvement.

“If it was a drive against drugs, the authorities could have arrested those involved. They had no right to evict all the families,” he said.

Haque said the eviction had displaced around 230 families, leaving residents dependent on begging, domestic work and rickshaw driving in severe hardship.

He added that the organisation’s lawyer was preparing to file a contempt of court petition over the alleged violation of the court order.

Mohammad Liton Mia, 54, a resident of Ward 49, also appealed to the prime minister to intervene.

He said his family had been relocated from TT Para during Ershad’s tenure and given a house and allotment documents under an arrangement involving the army.

Liton said generations had grown up in the settlement, but residents had yet to find a permanent solution despite repeated assurances from successive governments.

He alleged that residents had faced eviction attempts under the Awami League government and later approached the interim government, which assured them they could remain until alternative arrangements were made if the land was needed for development.

Liton said a young man was shot dead in the area on October 27, after which around 40 to 50 residents, including women, were arrested before their homes and belongings were demolished.

“I support lawful action against drug traders but oppose evicting entire families over the alleged activities of a few individuals.

“If anyone is involved in criminal activities, identify them, arrest them and punish them according to the law. But innocent people should not be subjected to injustice.”

He said residents had also approached the National Human Rights Commission and submitted documents to the mayor’s office, seeking five acres of land under a proposed project called Nijoshsho City Polli.

“We supported the BNP with the hope that our situation would improve. After enduring 17 years of hardship, we expected justice when our own party came to power. We are simply asking for our right to live with dignity.”

DSCC’S RESPONSE

Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, superintending engineer (current charge) of the Mechanical Circle, said construction of housing facilities for evicted sanitation worker families, including the 230 families in Dhalpur, on five acres of the 15-acre project site was around 80 percent complete.

“The project aims to accommodate the families in a newly built tin-shed colony by December 30,” he said.

Regarding compensation, he said claims for losses could be reviewed in accordance with relevant documents and applicable laws. He added that official records would need to be checked to verify whether eviction notices had been served.

Regarding the ongoing court case and reported status quo rule, he said the corporation would determine its legal position after reviewing the court order and relevant documents.

Shah Alam reiterated DSCC’s commitment to completing the housing project and addressing the affected families’ housing needs and humanitarian concerns in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The Daily Star made several attempts to contact Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, deputy commissioner of the Wari Division, by phone since last Wednesday, but he did not respond. This correspondent also visited his office but was unable to meet him.

When contacted, the additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the Demra zone under the Wari Division declined to comment.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/230-families-left-homeless-dhalpur-eviction-4321676