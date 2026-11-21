The poorest 10% of households in Bangladesh bear a value-added tax (VAT) burden equivalent to 20.37% of their reported income, more than seven times the 2.8% borne by the wealthiest 10%, according to a study by the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID).

The burden is even higher among the poorest rural households, accounting for more than 23% of their reported income, compared with 16.5% among their urban counterparts, the study found.

The findings highlight the disproportionate impact of the country’s consumption tax system on low-income households, even as Bangladesh has significant scope to increase revenue by enforcing existing tax laws and curbing evasion, the researchers said.

The study also found that the wealthiest 10% of households own more than 76% of personal wealth, while the richest 1% hold over 47%.

Presenting the findings today (21 November), RAPID Chairman MA Razzaque said Bangladesh could raise its tax-to-GDP ratio from 7.3% in 2023 to around 13.5% by enforcing existing laws, widening the tax base and curbing evasion, without introducing new taxes or raising rates.

He said the immediate target should be to raise the tax-GDP ratio to 10%. He also called for increasing the national budget to 22-25% of GDP to ensure adequate spending on education, healthcare and social protection.

RAPID and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh jointly organised the event in Dhaka.

Tax gap highlights scope for higher revenue

Based on the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022, the study estimated that potential personal income tax revenue in FY2021-22 was 4.85% of GDP, against actual collection of 0.98%, leaving a gap of 3.87 percentage points.

For domestic VAT, potential revenue was estimated at 3.82% of GDP, compared with actual collection of 1.80%, leaving a 2.02-percentage-point gap. The estimates exclude corporate income tax and import VAT.

The top 10% of income-earning households account for more than 40% of total income and should contribute over 93% of potential personal income tax revenue under existing rates, the study said.

Yet only 3.57% of the labour force are registered as active individual taxpayers. Tax return submission rates among e-TIN holders stand at 43.1% for individuals and other categories and 23.6% for companies.

Digital monitoring, inheritance tax recommended

The researchers recommended bringing high-income professionals, businesspeople, self-employed individuals and those earning from property and investments into the tax net.

They also proposed integrating banking and land records, introducing electronic invoicing and digital transaction monitoring, conducting risk-based audits, reviewing corporate tax exemptions and introducing inheritance tax with progressive rates and tax-free thresholds.

The study stressed the need to prevent taxpayer harassment, improve public spending, curb corruption and ensure effective grievance redress mechanisms.

Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder said poverty had risen from 18.57% to around 22-23%, partly because interest rates had remained below inflation for three years.

He said the government aimed to spend 5% of GDP each on health and education by 2030. This year, it plans to increase health spending by 1% and social-sector spending by 2%.

He warned that higher spending could make it difficult to maintain the budget deficit at around 3.6% of GDP, stressing the need to increase tax and non-tax revenue.

National Board of Revenue Member Syed Mushfiqur Rahman attended the event as a special guest.

https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/vat-burden-poor-7-times-higher-rich-study-1609856