The economic growth might have been systematically overstated by up to 1.13 percentage points (pp) during the previous Awami League (AL) government, as administrative and secondary data were allegedly manipulated, according to a forensic audit report.

The forensic review identified significant inconsistencies in seven of the 22 industrial subsectors examined, with discrepancies particularly pronounced in sectors where GDP estimates relied on administrative records and secondary sources rather than reliable field-level surveys.

The findings suggest that the country’s reported GDP growth since fiscal year (FY) 2014-15 may have been exaggerated, raising serious questions about the credibility of national accounts and the statistical system under the previous regime.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said the previous government had manipulated key economic data for political reasons to present an exaggerated picture of economic development.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled “Peer Review of Forensic Audit Report on GDP Estimates” at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) headquarters in the city on Saturday.

The report was presented by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General Dr AK Enamul Haque and BIDS Research Director Dr Atonu Rabbani, who examined the methodologies and data sources used to calculate GDP.

Mr Titumir alleged that the previous government had used manipulated economic statistics as a political instrument to promote a particular development narrative and convince people that the economy was performing better than it actually was.

“The findings show that GDP estimates were overvalued by 0.7 to 1.13 percentage points,” he said, adding that inconsistencies in national income accounting had become particularly noticeable since FY2014-15.

According to the review, the manufacturing sector was one of the major sources of overestimation.

The investigators identified abnormal growth patterns in several industrial subsectors, particularly cement, petroleum, pharmaceuticals and other non-garment manufacturing industries.

The report found that the manufacturing sector’s contribution to overall economic growth had increased sharply between two periods, although the underlying industrial production data raised questions about the actual expansion in output.

The researchers compared industrial growth estimates using different base-year approaches and examined the contributions of individual subsectors to overall manufacturing growth.

They found that manufacturing growth estimates had been affected by inconsistencies in the Industrial Production Index (IPI), which was used to extrapolate value added in several industries.

The report also highlighted discrepancies between reported industrial production and the corresponding value added incorporated into GDP calculations.

Cement production, in particular, showed unusual growth patterns, while the petroleum sector recorded substantial fluctuations that were difficult to reconcile with other economic indicators.

The review also identified inconsistencies in revenue and export statistics, including differences among export figures maintained by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Customs, and Bangladesh Bank.

Mr Titumir said discrepancies in administrative data had created opportunities for overestimation, particularly before the introduction of the Integrated Budget and Accounting System (iBAS).

He pointed out that the ready-made garment sector did not show similar anomalies because more reliable industry-level information was available.

The audit also questioned the practice of relying on administrative records to estimate economic activity without adequate independent verification.

The report’s closing assessment identified two quantifiable channels through which GDP may have been overstated.

One involved manufacturing gross value added, where inflated industrial production estimates were used for extrapolation. The other involved the addition of tax-less-subsidy adjustments to GDP at market prices.

The report estimated that these two channels together could have overstated annual GDP growth by approximately 0.7 to 1.3 percentage points, equivalent to around 10 to 18 per cent of the reported growth figure during the period examined.

It also identified a possible additional distortion associated with construction-sector estimates, although that channel could not be quantified because of a lack of comparable data.

The researchers stressed that the findings should not be interpreted as a single definitive estimate of GDP overstatement. Further verification of production records, national accounts and administrative data would be necessary to establish the actual magnitude.

The review recommended reconciling industries’ physical output with national accounts, verifying the aggregation formulas and weights used in GDP calculations, and physically checking the production of major industrial establishments.

It also called for strengthening the institutional independence and technical capacity of the BBS to ensure that national income estimates are based on reliable and independently verifiable information.

Citing cement production, Mr Titumir said reported output did not match the corresponding value added reflected in GDP.

“If cement production is reported at a particular level, the corresponding value added reflected in GDP must be consistent with the data of related sectors. But those figures did not match,” he said.

Mr Titumir said the government wanted to establish a credible and politically neutral statistical system so that official figures would not change according to the political interests of successive governments.

The seminar was chaired by Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Md Firoz Sarker. Bangladesh Economic Association Convener Professor Dr Mahbub Ullah and Bangladesh Statistical Association President Professor Syed Shahadat Hossain also spoke at the event.

https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/gdp-growth-overstated-by-up-to-113pp-since-fy15