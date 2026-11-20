A delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is expected to visit Bangladesh in January 2027 to assess potential investment projects as several US companies have expressed interest in accessing its financing following the restoration of the country’s eligibility.

The delegation will formally assess proposed projects, visit potential investment sectors, and hold discussions with local investors, US officials told The Business Standard.

On 16 November, the DFC announced that projects in Bangladesh would once again be eligible for its financing, ending a 13-year suspension imposed in 2013 following the Rana Plaza disaster.

Infographic: TBS

The restoration has encouraged US investors, who can now access DFC-backed political risk insurance for investments in Bangladesh, the officials said.

They said the biggest immediate significance is not necessarily direct financing for Bangladeshi businesses, but the removal of a major barrier to US companies investing in the country.

Several US companies that have not previously invested in Bangladesh have expressed interest in accessing DFC financing for local projects, with most showing particular interest in the energy sector. Some Bangladeshi companies have also approached the corporation regarding large-scale projects, they added.

The growing interest reflects increasing US confidence in Bangladesh’s economic prospects and could help strengthen confidence among global investors, the officials said.

However, Bangladesh should not expect a predetermined amount of financing as the DFC evaluates each proposal individually based on its financial viability and alignment with US strategic interests.

The financing is available only for established, commercially viable projects with a connection to US companies. Applicants must have at least two years of audited financial statements and demonstrate their ability to meet US regulatory requirements, labour standards and environmental compliance obligations.

Startups without an established business history, audited accounts or predictable cash flows are generally unlikely to qualify, as the DFC is neither a startup incubator nor a grant agency or seed-funding programme.

DFC financing is also linked to bilateral relations, with political considerations potentially playing a role in investment decisions. Projects must align with US national interests, the officials said.

How DFC financing works

The DFC operates as the US government’s investment arm, using financial instruments to mobilise private capital for development projects, a US official said.

Its financing tools include direct loans, loan guarantees, political risk insurance and equity investments, which can help businesses secure funding, reduce investment risks and attract additional investors.

The corporation can provide loans covering up to 50% of a project’s total financing requirements. For equity investments, it can take a maximum 40% stake in a company or project, the officials said.

The remaining financing must come from other sources, requiring businesses to demonstrate their own financial capacity and commitment.

Loan tenures typically range from three to 15 years, depending on the nature of the investment, while the approval process can take around six to 12 months.

The facility is designed to support private companies and commercially viable projects that need additional financing or risk protection to move forward. It is not intended to provide direct loans to the Bangladesh government or bail out financially distressed businesses.

Energy and infrastructure among potential beneficiaries

Bangladesh’s restored eligibility could open up new opportunities for private-sector investment in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and technology, US officials said.

The facility could provide an additional source of long-term financing and help attract US and other international investors to projects that might otherwise struggle to secure adequate funding.

A US official particularly highlighted the need for onshore liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminals in Bangladesh.

LPG imports currently often involve ship-to-ship transfers, which are inefficient and costly. Ship rental costs alone can add an estimated 5-10% to overall expenses, the official said.

DFC-backed financing and political risk insurance could encourage international investors to establish modern LPG terminals, he added.

Projects supporting US exports, agriculture, energy and other strategic interests could also receive consideration. The official cited potential infrastructure supporting imports of US cotton, meat, seeds and grains as examples.

Labour reforms paved way for eligibility restoration

Bangladesh had lost access to financing from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), one of the DFC’s predecessor institutions, following the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster and subsequent US concerns over labour rights and workplace safety.

The Rana Plaza tragedy and the government’s response to the resulting labour concerns had contributed to Bangladesh losing eligibility for both the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) and OPIC, the US official said.

Bangladesh has now regained eligibility for DFC financing, becoming the first country to do so since the modern DFC was established in 2018, according to the official.

The decision followed significant progress in labour reforms over the past two years, including the interim government’s labour ordinance, ratification of several International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and the passage of new labour legislation by the current government in February.

However, passing the legislation alone was not sufficient to restore eligibility. The US government wanted to see concrete and sustained progress in implementing the reforms before approving the decision, the official said.

DFC Chief Executive Officer Ben Black approved Bangladesh’s renewed eligibility earlier this month following an assessment involving multiple US government agencies.

The restoration reflects Washington’s assessment that Bangladesh has made significant progress in addressing its concerns through changes to labour laws, steps towards implementing the reforms and the release of imprisoned labour activists.

The official acknowledged that the decision also has a strategic dimension, as DFC financing decisions take US national interests into account. However, he cautioned against viewing Bangladesh’s renewed eligibility as simply a political decision.

Link: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/us-firms-line-investment-proposals-dfc-delegation-plans-bangladesh-visit-january-1608426