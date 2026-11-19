Around 70% of women and 59% of men in Bangladesh have no knowledge of investment diversification to protect their savings from inflation, according to a survey released yesterday (18 November).

The findings of the “Bangladesh National Financial Inclusion Survey 2025” were presented at an event at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel, revealing that 64.50% of the population falls under financial inclusion while 35% remains excluded.

Infographics: TBS

Keynote presenter M Abdur Razzaque, chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), noted that while citizens generally understand basic interest and principal calculations, they lack awareness of how inflation erodes purchasing power.

“Inflation is above 8%, while bank deposit interest rates are lower, making real interest negative, yet rural women do not properly understand that savings can be invested outside banks,” he said.

Although 79% of women and 86% of men recognise that higher returns carry higher risks, knowledge of interest and principal stands at roughly 69% for women and 77% for men.

Gender gap and mobile phone ownership

The survey highlighted a pronounced gender disparity, driven largely by unequal access to mobile technology and independent income. According to the data, 55.7% of women in Bangladesh do not own a personal mobile phone, compared with 82.5% of men who do.

“The largest deficit in financial inclusion is visible among women, particularly those without an independent income, whose usage of bank and mobile financial service (MFS) accounts is comparatively low,” Razzaque said.

Among those with bank accounts, women rely far more heavily on banking channels to receive foreign remittances, with 26.1% using accounts for this purpose compared with 11.5% of men – a rate 2.3 times higher. Conversely, men use bank accounts more frequently to receive salaries or other income, at 29.6% against 18.9% for women.

For both genders, saving money and keeping funds safe remain the primary reasons for opening bank accounts. Roughly 62.7% of female and 58.4% of male account holders use their accounts for savings, while 35.7% of women and 36.5% of men use them for safekeeping.

Limited digital adoption beyond cash transfers

Despite nationwide growth in banking and MFS, digital financial adoption remains shallow. Only 8% of bank account holders use debit cards, and just 21% of MFS account holders use mobile applications.

Razzaque pointed out that 83.1% of female and 90.3% of male MFS users rely on the platforms primarily to send and receive money, whereas usage for bill payments and other financial services remains below 4%. He urged consumers to keep funds within the digital ecosystem for transactions rather than immediately withdrawing cash.

bKash Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir said long distances to rural bank branches and associated transport costs hinder financial access.

He noted that around 34% of MFS users conduct transactions via basic feature phones costing between Tk1,000 and Tk1,200, while those without phones are forced to travel to distant bank branches at extra expense.

While MFS lowers service delivery costs, Quadir added that further analysis is needed to identify where those savings occur.

Bankers and regulators urge broader inclusion

BRAC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said high operating costs make establishing conventional branches in remote areas difficult, making agent banking vital for rural outreach.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Md Habibur Rahman attended the event as chief guest, alongside Executive Director Rup Ratan Pine, who chaired the session.

Pine said greater financial literacy would encourage account openings and confirmed that upcoming central bank policies will focus on bringing women and marginalised communities into formal financial channels.

Financial Institutions Division Joint Secretary Kamrul Hoque Maruf highlighted the untapped potential of the insurance sector. Acknowledging that insurers remain slow in settling claims, he said the government is working to resolve delays and extend insurance coverage to flood-affected communities, the extreme poor, and residents of riverine island areas.

Others speaking at the event included Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management professor Ahsan Habib, Business Initiative Leading Development Chief Executive Officer Ferdaus Ara Begum, and Bangladesh Bank Director-in-Charge of NAU Shahana Ferdousi.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/70-women-unaware-investment-diversification-survey-1607251