Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $29.56 billion today (19 November), down from $29.68 billion two days earlier, following recent dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank.

The latest reserve position was confirmed by Arief Hossain Khan, spokesperson for the central bank, to journalists tonight (19 November).

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Bank sold $220 million from its reserves through an auction at Tk123.90 per dollar to meet banks’ demand for the US currency.

The central bank has been selling dollars from its reserves to meet the banking sector’s demand and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market.

A banker said the dollar rate in the market had fallen to Tk125 following the central bank’s latest sale. The last two rounds of dollar sales had helped stabilise the exchange rate slightly, the banker added.

The latest figures reflect the country’s foreign currency holdings after the central bank’s recent interventions in the market.

Link: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/forex-reserves-fall-2956b-1608326