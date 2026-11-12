US Midterm Polls: Trump, Trumpism & Voters’ Anti-Trumpism!

Would result of US midterm polls have been similar if President Donald Trump together with Israel’s Prime Minister had not begun the war against Iran? Most probably not. After all, it is the Iran-war which is also responsible for inflation. But can the same be said about Trump’s stand on immigration? The Iran war began this year. However, Trump’s stand on immigration has been fairly clear for quite some time. There has been no secret about his having adopted a fairly tough stand on pursuing the same. He has accepted that his “deportation policy” had been “too tough” and has led to Republicans’ defeat in midterm polls. His stand about Iran-war has been similar. Trump has admitted that Iran-war is responsible for his party’s defeat.

Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat, won elections to become Mayor of New York City before the Iran-war began. Elections were held on Nov 4, 2025. It is possible, chances of Republican party performing well hardly prevailed even before the Iran-war began. Iran-war worsened the situation for Republican party. In addition, the egoistic approach adopted by Trump, blowing his own “trumpet,” about his own importance, against which no one could stand, ceased to be accepted beyond a point by American voters, including Republicans. This is marked by a significant number having chosen not to cast their votes.

There are few other angles regarding possible changes in American mindset which appear to have had a major impact on their electoral behavior. Of this, the most evident and pronounced appears to be their acceptance of immigrants in their fold. But this development has been taking place for quite some time. On their part, these immigrants have not suddenly chosen to jump into American politics. They have been slowly but definitely carving their places for years.

At the same time, it cannot be denied, USA is also home to those who entertain a negative, discriminatory attitude towards others, which tends to be decided by their color, religion, economic status and/or any other factor. These have at times been sufficient to instantly label them as terrorists or criminals without giving enough time to let legal process take its due course. Let us accept it, one cannot be over-optimistic and assume US mid-term polls suggest that this bias has ceased to exist in American society. That this is on the decline cannot be denied. But there have been occasions when the most powerful person in USA hasn’t ceased to display a similar bias in his attitude towards immigrants. This is just a symbolic indicator of such bias still being prevalent in American society. All Democrats cannot be assumed to be above this bias.

Bias prevails and so does democratic consciousness. The latter has been reflected in the political behavior displayed by Americans at two levels. One refers to candidates’ decision to try their luck in American politics. Clearly, this was not an easy task for immigrants and it may not have been possible for them without support of others around them, within the party and outside. As mentioned earlier, these candidates have not instantly proved their political worth but have been readying themselves for quite some time. If voters had not deliberately exercised their electoral strategy to support them, electoral success would have illuded these candidates.

It may be noted, as per United States’ Census Bureau (July 1, 2025), Whites form 72.3% of the population. If Hispanics (Latinos) are not included, whose population constitutes 20.5%, Whites would be listed as 56.1%. The population of Blacks is 13.5% and that of Asians – 6.9%. Christianity is practiced by more than 60% of population, with Judaism followed by 2%, Islam- 1%, Hinduism-1% and Buddhism- 1%.

The message is simple. Without support of Whites in general, electoral success would not have been possible for those of Arab origin or of Indian, African as well as those being culturally- Muslims, Hispanic, Hindus or of any other background, which is not identified with the majority (Whites and Christians). This cannot but be hailed as a major, positive development. It cannot also be ignored, that election of Barack Hussein Obama (Democrat) to the White House in 2009 cannot but be viewed as a significant first in American politics. He was the first Black American to be elected as the US President not just once but for two consecutive terms. Obama’s election may also be viewed as a strong indicator of the subtle but definite change in attitude of American Whites to acknowledging and accepting non-Whites as well as non-Christians and non-Jews in their fold. Mamdani’s election as New York City’s Mayor displayed the same trend at a local level.

What an irony, Obama was succeeded by Trump (2017-21). However, Trump’s stay in power during his first term was not marked by as much authoritarianism as has been his second from practically day one (2025- ). Trump’s success to White House and his display of Trump-ego stand as a symbolic display of not just his own bias but also that still entertained by not all, but certainly some in United States. The opposite has been indicated by the result of US midterm polls. This is reflected not just by victory of minorities in US midterm polls but by success of Democrats as whole, which has been described as not just a wave but a Democratic-tsunami. The anti-Trumpism stand adopted by American voters has had its impact on their electoral behavior.

The big question for how long can this last? After all, Trump is not going to contest Presidential polls again. In these midterm polls, Republicans have certainly been defeated but they have been not erased from American politics. Besides, irrespective of minorities’ victory in these polls, it is as yet too early to assume that bias against them has been totally eradicated from American society. It certainly has been subdued among a greater percentage of population but will take a little more time to be viewed as being hardly prevalent. If it were not for Trump’s display of Trumpism reflected in his stand against Iran, immigrants and more, the results of US midterm polls may have been different without voters’ anti-Trumpism making its mark!