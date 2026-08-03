Another two people have died of dengue in Khulna and Barishal over a 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Official figures confirm that the death toll from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease in the country has now reached 56 this year.

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the health authorities said 423 patients were hospitalised across the country with dengue in the 24 hours up to 8am on Saturday.

Among the new admissions, 47 were in hospitals under the Dhaka North City Corporation and 69 in the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Another 38 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two city corporations in the Dhaka Division.

In addition, 54 were hospitalised in the Barishal Division, 49 in the Chattogram, 81 in the Khulna, 56 in the Mymensingh, 29 in the Rajshahi, 16 in the Rangpur and four in the Sylhet.

During the same 24-hour window, 472 patients were discharged from hospitals following treatment.

According to health directorate records, a total of 16,104 people have been hospitalised with dengue across the country since Jan 1. Of those, 14,093 patients have recovered and returned home.

In 2024, a total of 101,214 patients were hospitalised due to dengue nationwide, with 575 fatalities reported.

This marks the third-highest number of hospitalisations due to dengue in the country’s history, while the death toll ranks as the second-highest.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

Since then, a record 321,179 dengue hospitalisations were logged in 2023. That year also saw the most deaths with 1,705.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/two-die-423-hospitalised-with-dengue-fever-in-24-hours