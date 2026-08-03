US holds PM Tarique in high regard: Adviser Humaiun

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir yesterday (2 August) said the United States holds Tarique Rahman in “the highest regard”, describing it as a reflection of the growing confidence and strength of bilateral ties as the two countries move towards a comprehensive partnership.

“The US holds Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the highest regard. That reflects the strong confidence between the two countries and shows that bilateral ties have reached a new level,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry while commenting on the visit of US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor.

He said the US envoy’s remarks after Saturday’s meeting with the premier underscored Washington’s confidence in the Bangladesh leader and its commitment to deepening engagement with Dhaka.

He said Gor’s visit was an introductory one and provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on a broad range of strategic issues in a cordial atmosphere.

According to the adviser, the discussions focused on trade, investment, technology, Bangladesh’s growing economic potential and closer cooperation on international issues.

He said Washington sees Bangladesh as a potential technology hub in Asia over the next decade and is keen to strengthen cooperation to help realise that potential.

Humaiun said the administration of US President Donald Trump is pursuing stronger and more sustainable economic engagement across the Asia-Pacific region, with Bangladesh emerging as a country of “high importance and high value”.

He said Bangladesh’s democratic mandate following the national election has further strengthened the country’s international standing and credibility.

The adviser said the government is pursuing a “Bangladesh First” foreign policy that places national interest at the centre of diplomacy, economic engagement and security cooperation through an integrated approach.

He said Bangladesh is gaining greater visibility globally under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership, with the country earning increasing respect in Washington, Beijing, Riyadh and other major capitals while maintaining balanced relations with all partners.

“The prime minister’s personal leadership, humility and approachable character have enhanced Bangladesh’s international image, strengthening confidence among foreign governments and investors alike,” he said.

Source:https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/us-holds-pm-tarique-high-regard-adviser-humaiun-1504956