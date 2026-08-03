Govt to implement July Charter, ensure trial over July killings: Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin today (2 August) said the government is committed to implementing the July Charter and ensuring justice for the killings committed during the July Uprising.

He made the remarks while addressing the first conference on the July Revolution, organised by the July Revolutionary Alliance (JRA) at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in the capital.

“I respect your emotions and demands. I assure you that the present government will implement the July Charter and ensure justice for the July massacre,” he said.

Mahdi Amin said one of the government’s key objectives is to fulfil the aspirations of the July Uprising martyrs, who envisioned a Bangladesh based on equality, human dignity and social justice.

He said the martyrs had dreamed of building a truly sovereign Bangladesh where merit would be properly recognised and discrimination would have no place.

“We all have to work together to realise that ideal,” he said.

The adviser said many people injured during the July uprising have yet to return to normal life.

“Some have lost their eyesight, while others have become permanently disabled. Many are still undergoing treatment,” he said.

Mahdi Amin said the BNP government wants to stand beside the injured and the families of the martyrs with the highest level of sincerity, responsibility and compassion, while ensuring they continue to receive necessary long-term support.

He said after assuming office, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been leading efforts to build a discrimination-free, humane and democratic Bangladesh by upholding the aspirations, ideals and values of the July Uprising.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the impact of 17 years of what he described as authoritarian rule cannot be completely eliminated within a short period.

“Even so, the government remains committed to building a just state in line with the sacrifices of the martyrs and the expectations of their families,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-implement-july-charter-ensure-trial-over-july-killings-mahdi-amin-1504861