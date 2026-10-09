Türkiye offers affordable energy solutions to Bangladesh, including FSRUs, LNG

Türkiye has expressed a keen interest in bolstering energy ties with Bangladesh by offering efficient and cost-effective power solutions, including cheaper Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

The offer was extended when Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Şen paid a courtesy call on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood at his Secretariat office on Thursday, reports UNB.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye, focusing heavily on expanding technical and commercial cooperation in the power and energy sector.

Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood emphasized the urgent need for affordable and sustainable energy inputs to help operationalize Bangladesh’s idle power plants and enhance overall national energy security.

Ambassador Ramis Şen was accompanied by Bilal Belyurt, Commercial Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka, alongside a delegation from Turkish energy firm Karpowership, including Jad El Sebaaly, Asli Kilic, and Emma Wahlberg.

The Turkish delegation expressed its readiness to present detailed proposals to ministry officials at the earliest opportunity to support Bangladesh’s energy transition efficiently.

Welcoming the initiative, the Minister agreed to hold comprehensive follow-up discussions to examine the technical proposals and identify specific areas of mutual cooperation. Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to expanding bilateral energy partnerships, he assured the delegation of continued dialogue.

Ambassador Şen reiterated Türkiye’s strong commitment to strengthening multi-sectoral ties with Bangladesh, particularly within the strategic energy landscape.

Md. Ziaul Huq, Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, along with other senior officials of the ministry, was present during the meeting.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/turkiye-offers-affordable-energy-solutions-to-bangladesh