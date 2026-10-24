Trump’s son-in-law Kushner denies allegations of $2b secret accounts, foreign transfers allegedly revealed by hacked phone

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has denied allegations linking him to secret foreign bank accounts and billions of dollars in financial transactions involving the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Israel, describing the claims as fabricated, reports The Times of India.

The allegations stem from a report by Vanity Fair, which claimed that Dutch investigators gained access to a server linked to Russian military intelligence through a Russian hacker cooperating with British and Dutch authorities. The server reportedly contained screenshots captured from Kushner’s iPhone, allowing investigators to observe his phone activity.

According to the report, one screenshot allegedly showed Kushner accessing a UAE-linked bank account that received around $750 million through transfers routed via Azerbaijan.

The account was reportedly held at First Abu Dhabi Bank and linked to the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-funded charity. Kushner was said to be a signatory to the account, although it was not technically held in his name.

The report further alleged that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had discussed financing a foreign policy fund with Kushner during Trump’s first administration.

Although the broader proposal reportedly did not proceed as initially planned, Vanity Fair alleged that at least $2 billion was subsequently placed in two or more accounts.

A source familiar with the alleged arrangement told the magazine that Kushner had sought financial backing while offering to advance the UAE’s interests in Washington. The report also linked the alleged arrangement to efforts to normalise relations between Israel and Arab countries.

It further claimed that around $1 billion was transferred to Israel through Azerbaijan into a separate account, with some funds possibly routed through Cyprus. However, the report acknowledged that details of some transactions remained unclear.

Kushner rejects allegations

Kushner strongly denied the allegations, challenging the report’s author to provide verifiable evidence.

“The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened,” he said.

In a post on X, Kushner said the report contained no bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates or other verifiable details to support the claims.

He also said he had undergone extensive scrutiny, including congressional investigations and a special counsel investigation, and had voluntarily provided more than 30 hours of testimony.

“None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened,” he said.

Describing the claims as “outrageous fabrications”, Kushner accused the author of mixing fiction with advocacy and questioned the credibility of the reporting.

Kushner’s legal counsel also denied wrongdoing, while other individuals named in the report disputed aspects of the allegations.

The claims have not been established as proven wrongdoing. Their validity remains subject to independently verifiable evidence and any further scrutiny by relevant authorities.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/trumps-son-law-kushner-denies-allegations-2b-secret-accounts-foreign-transfers-allegedly