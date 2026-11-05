Muslim Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar win fifth terms in US House

Two Muslim Democratic congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, have won fifth terms in the US House of Representatives in the 3 November midterm elections.

Tlaib defeated Republican challenger James D Hooper in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District, while Omar secured re-election by defeating Republican nominee John Nagel in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

Tlaib represents a district in Michigan that includes parts of Detroit and surrounding communities. She is the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the US Congress and has become a prominent voice on Palestinian rights and US policy towards Israel.

A member of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, Tlaib has repeatedly criticised Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and Washington’s support for the Israeli government.

Her stance has made her a prominent figure in debates over US foreign policy and the Democratic Party’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In October, Tlaib called for the arrest and investigation of an Israeli military commander allegedly linked to the killing of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in Gaza in January 2024.

She argued that the US had legal obligations to investigate alleged war crimes.

Tlaib has also faced political controversy over her criticism of Israel, including a 2023 House censure over her rhetoric concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

Her re-election keeps a prominent Palestinian-American voice in Congress as the United States continues to debate its role in the Middle East and its relationship with Israel.

Omar, a Somali-American who arrived in the United States as a refugee, has represented Minnesota’s 5th District since 2019. The district includes Minneapolis and surrounding communities.

She has been a prominent advocate for immigrant rights and progressive policies and has frequently faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly used anti-immigrant rhetoric against her.

Omar’s re-election comes amid scrutiny from the Trump administration over alleged immigration violations. She has rejected the accusations and criticised the investigation as politically motivated.

Both lawmakers are members of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and have played prominent roles in debates over immigration, foreign policy, civil rights and social welfare.

The midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Congress, where a party needs 218 seats to secure a majority in the House of Representatives.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/usa/two-muslim-congresswomen-rashida-tlaib-ilhan-omar-win-fifth-terms-us-house-1592551