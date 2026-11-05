Missing Indian Kashmiri medical student’s body found in Cumilla pond

The body of an Indian Kashmiri student studying at a local medical college was recovered from a pond in Cumilla’s Burichang upazila this morning, two days after he went missing.

Adnan Altaf, 26, a student of the 14th batch (2017-18 session) at Eastern Medical College in Burichang, had reportedly been missing since Monday.

Adnan’s body was found floating in a pond in Monipur village around 7:00am today, said Surezit, in-charge of Debpur Police Outpost.

He was scheduled to sit for his second professional MBBS Microbiology examination from today under the old curriculum (Professional MBBS Examination, May 2026).

Adnan went missing after leaving the college premises around 11:00pm on Monday. His classmates and others concerned searched for him but failed to trace him. A general diary (GD) was subsequently filed with Burichang Police Station yesterday, the police official said.

After receiving information that locals had spotted a body in the pond, members of Debpur Police Outpost under Burichang Police Station went to the spot and recovered it.

Eastern Medical College authorities said they were present at the scene and that police were investigating the incident. Shah Mohammad Selim, chairman of the Board of Directors of Eastern Medical College, said Adnan had been struggling with feelings of frustration as his peers had already completed their studies. “That is why we allowed his mother to stay with him on campus,” he said.

Burichang Police Station Officer-in-Charge Lutfur Rahman said the body was being sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. The cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem examination, he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/accidents-and-fires/news/missing-indian-kashmiri-medical-students-body-found-cumilla-pond-4315251