Ton-chasing Shadman halted by bad light; Hridoy stretchered off

Bad light forced a halt to proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies on Wednesday, leaving Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam close to his third Test century.

After Tea, the Tigers were positioned at 207-3 in 70 overs when fading light interrupted play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The left-handed Shadman remained unbeaten on a patient 96, accompanied by Litton Das on seven not out.

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Resuming the final session at 177-3, Shadman and Tawhid Hridoy looked resolute at the crease and appeared but their steady progress was marred by Hridoy’s persistent struggles with severe cramping.

After limping to complete a run in the 66th over, the batter went down grasping his leg with suspected calf discomfort and ultimately had to be stretchered off the field. Before retiring hurt, Hridoy had struck 42 off 84 deliveries, helping forge a crucial 88-run partnership with Shadman to stabilise the Bangladesh innings.

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Shadman, Hridoy frustrate Windies after Shanto’s exit

Bangladesh reached 177 for three at tea on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, with Shadman Islam unbeaten on 79 and Tawhid Hridoy on 36.

The pair have added 67 runs for the fourth wicket off 144 deliveries, keeping the visitors at bay through a determined stand. Shadman has showed sound judgement against both pace and spin, moving closer to his third Test century.

Hridoy, meanwhile, has provided steady support at the other end, settling in after joining Shadman following captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s dismissal for 19.

Image Photo: Firoz Ahmed



Shadman reaches 50 as Shanto falls after lunch

Bangladesh reached 167 for three in 55 overs after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, with opener Shadman Islam unbeaten on 74 and Tawhid Hridoy on 31.

Image Shadman celebrates reaching his fifty. [R] Captain Shanto reacts after getting out. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Shadman brought up his half-century off 95 balls, striking five boundaries, as Bangladesh crossed the 100-run mark in the 32nd over. He continued to anchor the innings after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fell for 19, leaving the hosts at 110 for three in the 36th over.

Shanto, who had resumed after lunch on 15, added only four runs before falling leg-before to Jomel Warrican. The Bangladesh skipper attempted a paddle sweep against a fuller delivery, but missed the ball and was struck on the front pad. West Indies captain Roston Chase reviewed the not-out decision, and ball-tracking confirmed the delivery would have hit the middle-leg stump.

Warrican claimed his second wicket of the innings after dismissing Mominul Haque for 28 before lunch.

Image Shadman, Shanto walk towards the dressing room at lunch. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh reach 96-2 at lunch after Mominul dismissal

Bangladesh reached 96 for two at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, with Shadman Islam unbeaten on 42 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on 15.

After losing opener Tanzid Hasan for seven early in the morning session, Bangladesh recovered through a 59-run second-wicket stand between Shadman and Mominul Haque. Mominul made 28 off 51 deliveries before falling to Jomel Warrican in the 22nd over, dancing down the track and chipping a tossed-up delivery to Shamar Joseph at mid-off.

Image Mominul reacts after getting out. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Shadman, who has struck five boundaries in his 80-ball stay, and Shanto added an unbroken 28 runs for the third wicket to take Bangladesh to lunch at 96 for two after 29 overs.

Tanzid departs as Seales strikes early

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales provided an early breakthrough for his side on the opening morning of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, dismissing opener Tanzid Hasan for seven runs.

Seales struck with a delivery outside the fifth-stump channel, tempting Tanzid into playing a check drive away from his body. With little foot movement, the Bangladesh opener edged the ball to second slip, where Greaves took a safe catch to give the West Indies an early success.

Image PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Tanzid departed for seven off 23 deliveries, leaving Bangladesh to rebuild after losing their first wicket.

Mominul Haque joined Shadman Islam at the crease to steady Bangladesh’s innings. Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 18 overs [52-1]

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the opening Test.

Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI ahead of the match. Towhid Hridoy came into the side in place of the injured Mushfiqur Rahim, while Shoriful Islam replaced Ebadot Hossain.

The hosts retained all three spinners who featured in their recent one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam were included as Bangladesh opted to maintain their spin-bowling options for the Mirpur encounter.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/bangladesh-reach-96-2-lunch-after-mominul-dismissal-4309506