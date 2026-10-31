Tk30,000 wage demand: RMG workers protest in Mirpur, Ashulia, Gazipur; around 43 factories declare holiday

Garment workers block Mirpur 10 intersection in Dhaka on Saturday, 31 October 2026, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing severe congestion. Photo: TBS

Highlights:

RMG workers in Ashulia, Mirpur and Gazipur demand a Tk30,000 minimum wage

At least 43 factories in Ashulia and Gazipur declare holidays

Protests disrupt traffic, with vandalism reported in Mirpur

Clashes in Gazipur leave a 15km traffic jam

Garment workers in Ashulia, Mirpur and Gazipur took to the streets today (31 October) demanding payment of overdue wages, higher salaries and a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000, blocking roads and disrupting traffic.

At least 43 factories in Ashulia and Gazipur declared holidays amid the protests, while clashes between workers and police were reported in Gazipur and Ashulia.

In Ashulia, Dhaka, the unrest began in the morning, with workers from several factories, including Nayem Knitwear in the Kathgora area, taking part in demonstrations. At least 23 factories in the area declared holidays amid the protests.

Ashulia Industrial Police-1 Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He said a police officer sustained a head injury after being hit by a brick thrown by a protesting worker and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to police sources, workers at Nayem Knitwear first stopped work in the morning before leaving the factory to stage protests. At one point, protesters threw bricks at several nearby factories, triggering a chase and counter-chase between workers and police. The officer was injured during the incident.

An official of a garment factory in the Kathgora Amtala area, speaking to TBS on condition of anonymity, said most factories in the surrounding area, except for two or three, had declared holidays. Their management was monitoring the situation and would decide on further action based on how it developed.

The factories that declared holidays include Millennium Textile Ltd, Haesong Korea Ltd, Continental Garments Limited, Textown Group, Afiya Knitwear Ltd, Nayem Knitwear Ltd, Zihan Garments Industries Limited, Leatherex Footwear Industries Ltd, Everbright Sweater Ltd, Green Life Knittex Ltd and Picard Bangladesh Ltd. They are located in Kathgara, Boro Rangamatia Pukurpar, Jirabo and other areas of Ashulia, Savar.

Workers block roads in Mirpur, vandalise factories and shopping complex

Meanwhile, garment workers blocked roads at several points in Mirpur, Dhaka, for nearly five hours, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000, before leaving the streets around 3:30pm.

Workers from different factories took positions at the Mirpur-10 roundabout, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-12 and the Proshika intersection around 10:30am, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing severe congestion.

However, as they left the streets, some workers vandalised several garment factories and commercial establishments, including Himalaya Garments in Shah Ali, Baghdad Shopping Complex and Mallik Tower in Mirpur-1, and a 22-storey garment factory in Adarsha Nagar, Kalshi, under Pallabi Police Station.

According to police and local sources, the trouble began around 3pm when a rumour spread that a worker named Toufiq had been injured as protesters were leaving Mirpur-10 through Mirpur-1. This led to a clash between garment workers and security guards of Himalaya Garments. More workers later arrived from Mirpur-10 and vandalised the factory and the adjacent Baghdad Shopping Complex.

Another group of workers vandalised Mallik Tower in Mirpur-1 around 3:20pm. The garment factory in Kalshi was also attacked allegedly because its workers had not joined the protest.

Confirming the incidents, Mirpur Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADC) Md Zahidul Islam told TBS that the workers had left the roads around 3:30pm but vandalised several factories and establishments while leaving.

Police are investigating the reasons behind the attacks and examining CCTV footage to identify those involved, he said, adding that legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Earlier on Thursday (29 October), garment workers also blocked several roads in Mirpur, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000.

Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked in Gazipur, 20 factories declare holiday

Meanwhile, garment workers in Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair upazila this afternoon, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000.

The protest triggered clashes and repeated chases between workers and police, leaving traffic at a standstill along a 15-kilometre stretch.

The unrest began during the lunch break when workers of Interstoff Apparel began demonstrating instead of returning to work and took positions on the highway, placing bags of garbage on the road to block traffic. Hundreds of workers from nearby factories, including Divine Textile, later joined them.

Workers staged demonstrations at different points in Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Safipur, Mouchak and Konabari. At one point, some protesters set fire to objects on the highway and threw bricks and stones at police.

Police used sound grenades in an attempt to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control. Police and industrial police personnel also tried to persuade workers to leave the highway. In some areas, they used force to clear the road, prompting workers to move into nearby lanes and return to the highway later.

The blockade caused severe traffic congestion stretching around 15 kilometres from Gazipur towards Board Bazar, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded and causing suffering for commuters, including women, children and elderly passengers.

At least 20 factories in the surrounding areas declared holidays amid the unrest to prevent further escalation.

Workers said rising prices of essential commodities had made it increasingly difficult to run their households on their existing wages. They also said overtime opportunities had declined, while their long-standing demand for a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000 remained unmet.

Protests over the wage demand have continued in different industrial areas of Gazipur, including Konabari, Mouchak and Kaliakair, over the past two weeks. Although the government has decided to form a new wage board to review workers’ salaries, the unrest has continued.

Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Superintendent of Police Amzad Hossain and Kaliakair Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahidul Islam said police were trying to persuade workers to leave the highway and restore traffic movement.

As of 7:30pm, workers were still occupying parts of the highway and traffic remained disrupted.

Police said they had no confirmed information about casualties in the clashes at the time.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/least-11-factories-declare-holiday-amid-worker-unrest-ashulia-police-officer-injured