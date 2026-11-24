Police records list 22 cases against Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, nine of them for murder. After spending 27 years behind bars, the top criminal, better known as Sweden Aslam, walked out of jail on September 4, 2024.

Traders, political leaders, and others began frequenting his Indira Road home to settle business or local conflicts, locals say.

After his arrest late Sunday, the 64-year-old is now facing questions over the murder of another listed top criminal, Khandaker Nayeem Ahmed Titon, who was shot dead in the New Market area on April 28 this year.

Immigration police arrested Aslam at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport when he was trying to leave for Thailand. They handed him to the DB police.

A DB official said police had been looking for him for about a month on instructions from higher authorities and put his passport on the no-fly list.

According to DB sources involved in the probe, an analysis of immigration and passport records shows that Aslam, after his release, first travelled to Malaysia via Thailand on April 6. He had made three more trips to Malaysia. He also travelled to Thailand and Singapore while staying in Malaysia.

A police source said Aslam returned once in August. Acting on a tip-off, a DB team raided the Tejgaon area to arrest him, but he managed to escape.

An intelligence official involved in the investigation said he had an old photograph of Aslam. When officers asked his name during the raid, he identified himself as Ali Akbar and left. Following his arrest on Sunday, investigators confirmed that the man who had introduced himself as Ali Akbar was actually Sweden Aslam.

Yesterday, a Dhaka court granted the DB five days to question him and rejected Aslam’s bail appeal. He was initially shown arrested in a case filed with Tejgaon Police Station, then in the Titon murder case.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Akter Hossain said Aslam’s name had surfaced during the murder investigation. “The extent of his involvement will be clear after the probe,” he told reporters.

Investigators also questioned Aslam about the killing of Swechchhasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman Mosabbir in January this year and alleged extortion in Karwan Bazar, according to a DB source.

He denied any involvement, saying he had spent his time with his family since his release and was heading to Thailand for treatment, the source added.

TITON KILLING

Titon, 59, had also come out of prison on August 13, 2024.

According to a complaint filed by his elder brother, Khandokar Saeed Akhtar Ripon, he purchased a schedule to bid for the lease of the Basila cattle market.

On April 26, Titon told Ripon that he had a dispute over the lease with Imamul Hasan Helal, alias Pichchi Helal; Badal, alias Killer Badal or Kaila Badal; Shahjahan; and Rony, alias Dagari Rony.

The next day, he said he had been called to a meeting to settle the issue and work together.

Around 8:00pm on April 28, two men on a motorcycle, wearing hats and masks, opened fire on Titon near Shahnewaz Hall in the New Market area, witnesses said. The attackers fired at people chasing them and escaped through an alley near the BGB gate.

Titon was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ripon lodged a case with New Market Police Station against eight to nine unidentified attackers.

Titon was also the brother-in-law of listed criminal Sanjidul Islam Emon.

OUTSIDE PRISON

Aslam was freed on bail alongside other listed criminals following the political changeover in August 2024. On September 28 that year, then DMP commissioner Md Mainul Hasan said police under the interim government were monitoring the released criminals.

“They are now under our surveillance. Legal action will be taken against them if they get involved in crimes,” he said.

However, traders and political figures in the Karwan Bazar and Farmgate areas said Aslam’s home on Indira Road had become a gathering place for people seeking meetings and help resolving disputes. BNP activists and traders were among those who went there, they claimed.

He also became the president of Capital Borobazar, a three-storey market on around two bighas opposite Ananda Cinema Hall on Green Road, and was involved in its business activities, according to people familiar with the market.

His associates claimed that he had not returned to criminal activities or personally demanded money after his release from jail. They said people paid him after he helped settle disputes.

POLICE RECORD

Aslam emerged in Rajabazar and Indira Road around 1986-87, police records show. He was accused of shooting schoolboy Shakil in front of his mother inside Nazneen School in 1987. In the 1990s, his gang fought the rival Rana group over control of Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Tejgaon and nearby areas.

On May 26, 1997, he was arrested in Old DOHS. Police arrested him in connection with the murder of Jubo League leader Galib. A charge sheet naming 20 people, including Aslam, was submitted in April 1998; the case remains pending.

He was later included on a government list of 23 top criminals. Home ministry sources said he was acquitted in four murder and attempted murder cases and discharged in another. He was also subsequently discharged by the High Court in two arms cases in which he had been sentenced to life imprisonment and 17 years.

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