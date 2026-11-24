A street in the heart of Chicago has been named ‘Mother of Democracy Begum Khaleda Zia Way’ in honour of former Bangladeshi prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, with an official street sign unveiled on Sunday.

The Chicago City Council named the prominent street after Khaleda Zia, who served as Bangladesh’s prime minister three times, according to a message received in the foreign ministry yesterday.

The street is located beside Chicago’s iconic Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower. The 110-storey skyscraper, once the tallest building in the world, was structurally designed by Bangladeshi-American engineer Fazlur Rahman Khan, globally known as FR Khan. The new street name places the name of another prominent Bangladeshi figure alongside his architectural legacy.

The initiative was spearheaded by Shah Mozammel Nantu, a leader of the Bangladeshi community in Chicago, with support from members of the local Bangladeshi community.

The nameplate was formally unveiled on November 22. Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Tareq Mohammad Ariful Islam, Embassy Press Minister Golam Mortoza, Chicago City Council Alderman Gilbert Villegas, community leader Shah Mozammel Nantu, and BNP Executive Committee member Gias Ahmed attended the ceremony.

The latest naming follows an earlier recognition of Bangladesh’s political legacy in Chicago. In 2014, a city street was named ‘Honorary Ziaur Rahman Way’ after former president Ziaur Rahman.

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/chicago-unveils-mother-democracy-begum-khaleda-zia-way-4331751